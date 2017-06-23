Sports Listen

2017 Baseball First-Round Signing Bonuses

By The Associated Press June 23, 2017 5:07 pm 1 min read
The signing bonuses for the first-round selections in the 2017 baseball amateur draft:

1. Minnesota, Royce Lewis, SS, Jserra Catholic HS, San Juan Capistrano, Calif., $6,725,000

2. Cincinnati, Hunter Greene, RHS, Notre Dame HS, Sherman Oaks, Calif.

3. San Diego, MacKenzie Gore, LHS, Whiteville (NC) HS.

4. Tampa Bay, Brendan McKay, 1B, Louisville.

5. Atlanta, Kyle Wright, RHS, Vanderbilt, $7 million

6. Oakland, Austin Beck, OF, North Davidon HS, Lexington, N.C., $5,303,000

7. Arizona, Pavin Smith, 1B, Virginia, $5,016,300

8. Philadelphia, Adam Haseley, OF, Virginia, $5.1 million

9. Milwaukee, Keston Hiura, 2B, UC Irvine, $4 million

10. L.A. Angels, Jordon Adell, OF, Ballard HS, Louisville, Ky., $4,376,800

11. Chicago White Sox, Jake Burger, 3B, Missouri State, $3.7 million

12. Pittsburgh, Shane Baz, RHS, Concordia Lutheran HS, Tomball, Texas, $4.1 million

13. Miami, Trevor Rogers, LHS, Carlsbad (NM) HS, $3.4 million

14. Kansas City, Nick Pratto, 1B, Huntington Beach (Calif.) HS., $3.45 million

15. Houston, J.B. Bukauskas, RHS, North Carolina.

16. N.Y. Yankees, Clarke Schmidt, RHS, South Carolina.

17. Seattle, Evan White, 1B, Kentucky, $3,125,000

18. Detroit, Alex Faedo, RHS, Florida.

19. San Francisco, Heliot Ramos, OF, Leadership Christian Academy, Guaynabo, Puerto Rico, $3,101,700

20. N.Y. Mets, David Peterson, LHS, Oregon.

21. Baltimore, DL Hall, LHS, Valdosta (Ga.) HS.

22. Toronto, Logan Warmoth, SS, North Carolina.

23. L.A. Dodgers, Jeren Kendall, OF, Vanderbilt.

24. Boston, Tanner Houck, RHS, Missouri, $2,614,500

25. Washington, Seth Romero, LHS, Houston.

26. Texas, Bubba Thompson, OF, McGill-Toolen Catholic HS, Mobile, Ala., $2.1 million

27. Chicago Cubs, Brendon Little, LHS, State College of Florida, $2.2 million

28. Toronto (from Cleveland), Nate Pearson, RHS, UCF.

29. Texas (from Colorado), Christopher Seise, SS, West Orange HS, Winter Garden, Fla., $2 million

30. Chicago Cubs (from St. Louis), Alex Lange, RHS, LSU.

