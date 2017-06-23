2017 Baseball First-Round Signing Bonuses

The signing bonuses for the first-round selections in the 2017 baseball amateur draft:
1. Minnesota, Royce Lewis, SS, Jserra Catholic HS, San Juan Capistrano, Calif., $6,725,000
2. Cincinnati, Hunter Greene, RHS, Notre Dame HS, Sherman Oaks, Calif.
3. San Diego, MacKenzie Gore, LHS, Whiteville (NC) HS.
4. Tampa Bay, Brendan McKay, 1B, Louisville.
5. Atlanta, Kyle Wright, RHS, Vanderbilt, $7 million
6. Oakland, Austin Beck, OF, North Davidon HS, Lexington, N.C., $5,303,000
7. Arizona, Pavin Smith, 1B, Virginia, $5,016,300
8. Philadelphia, Adam Haseley, OF, Virginia, $5.1 million
9. Milwaukee, Keston Hiura, 2B, UC Irvine, $4 million
10. L.A. Angels, Jordon Adell, OF, Ballard HS, Louisville, Ky., $4,376,800
11. Chicago White Sox, Jake Burger, 3B, Missouri State, $3.7 million
12. Pittsburgh, Shane Baz, RHS, Concordia Lutheran HS, Tomball, Texas, $4.1 million
13. Miami, Trevor Rogers, LHS, Carlsbad (NM) HS, $3.4 million
14. Kansas City, Nick Pratto, 1B, Huntington Beach (Calif.) HS., $3.45 million
15. Houston, J.B. Bukauskas, RHS, North Carolina.
16. N.Y. Yankees, Clarke Schmidt, RHS, South Carolina.
17. Seattle, Evan White, 1B, Kentucky, $3,125,000
18. Detroit, Alex Faedo, RHS, Florida.
19. San Francisco, Heliot Ramos, OF, Leadership Christian Academy, Guaynabo, Puerto Rico, $3,101,700
20. N.Y. Mets, David Peterson, LHS, Oregon.
21. Baltimore, DL Hall, LHS, Valdosta (Ga.) HS.
22. Toronto, Logan Warmoth, SS, North Carolina.
23. L.A. Dodgers, Jeren Kendall, OF, Vanderbilt.
24. Boston, Tanner Houck, RHS, Missouri, $2,614,500
25. Washington, Seth Romero, LHS, Houston.
26. Texas, Bubba Thompson, OF, McGill-Toolen Catholic HS, Mobile, Ala., $2.1 million
27. Chicago Cubs, Brendon Little, LHS, State College of Florida, $2.2 million
28. Toronto (from Cleveland), Nate Pearson, RHS, UCF.
29. Texas (from Colorado), Christopher Seise, SS, West Orange HS, Winter Garden, Fla., $2 million
30. Chicago Cubs (from St. Louis), Alex Lange, RHS, LSU.