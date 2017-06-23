2017 NBA Draft Early Entries Fared

|Thursday
|(overall pick in parentheses)
|College
Bam Adebayo, Kentucky, 6-10, freshman, Miami, first-(14)
Jarrett Allen, Texas, 6-11, freshman, Brooklyn, first-(22)
Ike Anigbogu, UCLA, 6-10, freshman, Indiana, second-(47)
OG Anunoby, Indiana, 6-8, sophomore, Toronto, first-(23)
Dwayne Bacon, Florida State, 6-7, sophomore, New Orleans (to Charlotte), second-(39)
Lonzo Ball, UCLA, 6-6, freshman, L.A. Lakers, first-(2)
Jordan Bell, Oregon, 6-9, junior, Chicago (to Golden State), second-(38)
James Blackmon Jr., Indiana, 6-4, junior, not selected
Antonio Blakeney, LSU, 6-4, sophomore, not selected
Tony Bradley, North Carolina, 6-10, freshman, L.A. Lakers (to Utah), first-(28)
Isaiah Briscoe, Kentucky, 6-2, sophomore, not selected
Dillon Brooks, Oregon, 6-7, junior, Houston, second-(45)
Thomas Bryant, Indiana, 6-10, sophomore, Utah, second-(42)
Clandell Cetoute, Thiel College, 6-8, junior, not selected
John Collins, Wake Forest, 6-10, sophomore, Atlanta, first-(19)
Zach Collins, Gonzaga, 7-0, freshman, Sacramento (to Portland), first-(10)
Chance Comanche, Arizona, 6-11, sophomore, not selected
Tyler Dorsey, Oregon, 6-4, sophomore, Atlanta, second-(41)
PJ Dozier, South Carolina, 6-6, sophomore, not selected
Jawun Evans, Oklahoma State, 6-1, sophomore, Philadelphia, second-(39)
Tony Farmer, Lee, 6-7, sophomore, not selected
De’Aaron Fox, Kentucky, 6-4, freshman, Sacramento, first-(5)
Markelle Fultz, Washington, 6-4, freshman, Philadelphia, first-(1)
Harry Giles, Duke, 6-10, freshman, Portland, first-(20)
Isaac Humphries, Kentucky, 7-0, sophomore, not selected
Tre Hunter, Mt. San Jacinto, 6-3, junior, not selected
Jonathan Isaac, Florida State, 6-10, freshman, Orlando, first-(6)
Frank Jackson, Duke, 6-3, freshman, Charlotte, second-(31)
Josh Jackson, Kansas, 6-8, freshman, Phoenix, first-(4)
Justin Jackson, North Carolina, 6-8, junior, Portland (to Sacramento), first-(15)
Jaylen Johnson, Louisville, 6-9, junior, not selected
Ted Kapita, N.C. State, 6-8, freshman, not selected
Marcus Keene, Central Michigan, 5-9, junior, not selected
Luke Kennard, Duke, 6-6, sophomore, Detroit, first-(12)
Kyle Kuzma, Utah, 6-9, junior, Brooklyn, first-(27)
TJ Leaf, UCLA, 6-10, freshman, Indiana, first-(18)
Tyler Lydon, Syracuse, 6-9, sophomore, Utah (to Denver), first-(24)
Lauri Markkanen, Arizona, 7-0, freshman, Minnesota (to Chicago), first-(7)
Eric Mika, BYU, 6-10, sophomore, not selected
Donovan Mitchell, Louisville, 6-3, sophomore, Denver (to Utah), first-(13)
Malik Monk, Kentucky, 6-3, freshman, Charlotte, first-(11)
Johnathan Motley, Baylor, 6-10, junior, not selected
Austin Nichols, Virginia, 6-8, junior, not selected
Semi Ojeleye, SMU, 6-7, junior, Boston, second-(37)
Cameron Oliver, Nevada, 6-8, sophomore, not selected
Justin Patton, Creighton, 7-0, freshman, Chicago (to Minnesota), first-(16)
L.J. Peak, Georgetown, 6-5, junior, not selected
Ivan Rabb, California, 6-11, sophomore, Orlando (to Memphis), second-(35)
Xavier Rathan-Mayes, Florida State, 6-4, junior, not selected
Devin Robinson, Florida, 6-8, junior, not selected
Josh Robinson, Austin Peay, 6-2, junior, not selected
Kobi Simmons, Arizona, 6-5, freshman, not selected
Dennis Smith Jr., N.C. State, 6-3, freshman, Dallas, first-(9)
Edmond Sumner, Xavier, 6-6, sophomore, New Orleans, second-(52)
Caleb Swanigan, Purdue, 6-9, sophomore, Portland, first-(26)
Jayson Tatum, Duke, 6-8, freshman, Boston, first-(3)
Matt Taylor, New Mexico State, 6-4, junior, not selected
Trevor Thompson, Ohio State, 7-0, junior, not selected
Melo Trimble, Maryland, 6-3, junior, not selected
Craig Victor II, LSU, 6-9, junior, not selected
Antone Warren, Antelope Valley CC, 6-10, sophomore, not selected
Nigel Williams-Goss, Gonzaga, 6-3, junior, Utah, second-(55)
D.J. Wilson, Michigan, 6-10, junior, Milwaukee, first-(17)
Simon Birgander, Clavijo (Spain), 6-10, 1997, not selected
Luka Bozic, Zagreb (Croatia), 6-7, 1996, not selected
Vlatko Cancar, Mega Leks (Serbia), 6-8, 1997, Denver, second-(49)
Wesley Alves da Silva, Paulistano (Brazil), 6-6, 1996, not selected
George de Paula, Paulistano (Brazil), 6-6, 1996, not selected
Isaiah Hartenstein, Zalgiris (Lithuania), 7-0, 1998, Houston, second-(43)
Jonathan Jeanne, Nancy (France), 7-2, 1997, not selected
Alpha Kaba, Mega Leks (Serbia), 6-10, 1996, Atlanta, second-(60)
Tidjan Keita, Cegep de Thetford (Canada), 6-10, 1996, not selected
Frank Ntilikina, Strasbourg (France), 6-5, 1998, first-(8)