2017 Presidents Cup Standings

|At Liberty National Golf Club
|Jersey City, N.J.
|Sept. 29-Oct. 1, 2017
|Through June 4
|United States
|1. Dustin Johnson
|8,860
|2. Jordan Spieth
|5,886
|3. Justin Thomas
|5,872
|4. Kevin Kisner
|4,660
|5. Rickie Fowler
|4,088
|6. Jason Dufner
|3,543
|7. Kevin Chappell
|3,520
|8. Brooks Koepka
|3,342
|9. Patrick Reed
|3,320
|10. Matt Kuchar
|3,266
|11. Daniel Berger
|3,224
|12. Brian Harmon
|3,097
|13. Brandt Snedeker
|3,090
|14. Ryan Moore
|3,066
|15. Brendan Steele
|3,043
|International
|1. Jason Day
|AUS
|7.89
|2. Hideki Matsuyama
|JPN
|7.38
|3. Adam Scott
|AUS
|5.29
|4. Louis Oosthuizen
|SAF
|3.82
|5. Charl Schwartzel
|SAF
|3.77
|6. Branden Grace
|SAF
|3.42
|7. Siwoo Kim
|KOR
|3.29
|8. Marc Leishman
|AUS
|3.17
|9. Emiliano Grillo
|ARG
|3.04
|10. Hideto Tanihara
|JPN
|2.70
|11. Adam Hadwin
|CAN
|2.58
|12. Byeong Hun An
|KOR
|2.45
|13. Yuta Ikeda
|JPN
|2.34
|14. Jeunghun Wang
|KOR
|2.31
|15. Anirban Lahiri
|IND
|2.14