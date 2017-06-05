Sports Listen

Trending:

What's DoD buying under Mattis?IRS website getting new look10 fed-focused bills you missed
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » 2017 Presidents Cup Standings

2017 Presidents Cup Standings

By The Associated Press June 5, 2017 11:15 am < a min read
Share
At Liberty National Golf Club
Jersey City, N.J.
Sept. 29-Oct. 1, 2017
Through June 4
United States
1. Dustin Johnson 8,860
2. Jordan Spieth 5,886
3. Justin Thomas 5,872
4. Kevin Kisner 4,660
5. Rickie Fowler 4,088
6. Jason Dufner 3,543
7. Kevin Chappell 3,520
8. Brooks Koepka 3,342
9. Patrick Reed 3,320
10. Matt Kuchar 3,266
11. Daniel Berger 3,224
12. Brian Harmon 3,097
13. Brandt Snedeker 3,090
14. Ryan Moore 3,066
15. Brendan Steele 3,043
International
1. Jason Day AUS 7.89
2. Hideki Matsuyama JPN 7.38
3. Adam Scott AUS 5.29
4. Louis Oosthuizen SAF 3.82
5. Charl Schwartzel SAF 3.77
6. Branden Grace SAF 3.42
7. Siwoo Kim KOR 3.29
8. Marc Leishman AUS 3.17
9. Emiliano Grillo ARG 3.04
10. Hideto Tanihara JPN 2.70
11. Adam Hadwin CAN 2.58
12. Byeong Hun An KOR 2.45
13. Yuta Ikeda JPN 2.34
14. Jeunghun Wang KOR 2.31
15. Anirban Lahiri IND 2.14
Related Topics
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » 2017 Presidents Cup Standings
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

The SpaceX Dragon spacecraft launches from the Kennedy Space Center

Today in History

1933: Congress takes the US off the gold standard

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 02, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9816 0.0275 2.80%
L 2020 25.7437 0.0680 4.59%
L 2030 28.8357 0.1161 6.52%
L 2040 31.1263 0.1459 7.46%
L 2050 17.8873 0.0941 8.30%
G Fund 15.3373 0.0009 0.98%
F Fund 17.9321 0.0503 2.57%
C Fund 33.9325 0.1257 8.67%
S Fund 43.9355 0.1937 4.96%
I Fund 28.5205 0.3243 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.