2017 U.S. Open Cup Glance

(Home teams listed first)
|FOURTH ROUND
|Tuesday, June 13
D.C. United (MLS) 4, Christos (Md.) 1
Colorado Rapids (MLS) 3, OKC Energy (USL) 2
Seattle Sounders (MLS) 2, Portland Timbers (MLS) 1
Cincinnati (USL) 1, Columbus Crew (MLS) 0
New England Revolution (MLS) 3, Rochester Rhinos (USL) 0
Philadelphia Union (MLS) 3, Harrisburg City Islanders (USL) 1
Orlando City (MLS) 1, Miami (NASL) 3
Atlanta United (MLS) 3, Charleston Battery (USL) 2
Houston Dynamo (MLS) 3, North Carolina (NASL) 2, OT
Dallas (MLS) 2, Tulsa Roughnecks (USL) 1
New York Red Bulls (MLS) 1, New York City (MLS) 0
Chicago Fire (MLS) 1, Saint Louis (USL) 0
Sporting Kansas City (MLS) 4, Minnesota United (MLS) 0
Los Angeles Galaxy (MLS) vs. Orange County (USL), 10:30 p.m.
Sacramento Republic (USL) vs. Real Salt Lake (MLS), 10:30 p.m.
San Jose Earthquakes (MLS) vs. San Francisco Deltas (NASL), 10:30 p.m.