Sports News

2017 U.S. Open Cup Glance

By The Associated Press June 15, 2017 12:28 am < a min read
All Times EDT

(Home teams listed first)

FOURTH ROUND
Tuesday, June 13

D.C. United (MLS) 4, Christos (Md.) 1

Colorado Rapids (MLS) 3, OKC Energy (USL) 2

Seattle Sounders (MLS) 2, Portland Timbers (MLS) 1

Wednesday, June 14

Cincinnati (USL) 1, Columbus Crew (MLS) 0

New England Revolution (MLS) 3, Rochester Rhinos (USL) 0

Philadelphia Union (MLS) 3, Harrisburg City Islanders (USL) 1

Orlando City (MLS) 1, Miami (NASL) 3

Atlanta United (MLS) 3, Charleston Battery (USL) 2

Houston Dynamo (MLS) 3, North Carolina (NASL) 2, OT

Dallas (MLS) 2, Tulsa Roughnecks (USL) 1

New York Red Bulls (MLS) 1, New York City (MLS) 0

Chicago Fire (MLS) 1, Saint Louis (USL) 0

Sporting Kansas City (MLS) 4, Minnesota United (MLS) 0

Los Angeles Galaxy (MLS) 3, Orange County (USL) 1

San Jose Earthquakes (MLS) 2, San Francisco Deltas (NASL) 0

Sacramento Republic (USL) vs. Real Salt Lake (MLS), 10:30 p.m.

