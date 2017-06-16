2017 U.S. Open Cup Glance

All Times EDT

(Home teams listed first)

FOURTH ROUND Tuesday, June 13

D.C. United (MLS) 4, Christos (Md.) 1

Colorado Rapids (MLS) 3, OKC Energy (USL) 2

Seattle Sounders (MLS) 2, Portland Timbers (MLS) 1

Wednesday, June 14

Atlanta United (MLS) 3, Charleston Battery (USL) 2

Cincinnati (USL) 1, Columbus Crew (MLS) 0

Dallas (MLS) 2, Tulsa Roughnecks (USL) 1

Los Angeles Galaxy (MLS) 3, Orange County (USL) 1

New England Revolution (MLS) 3, Rochester Rhinos (USL) 0

New York Red Bulls (MLS) 1, New York City (MLS) 0

North Carolina (NASL) 2, Houston Dynamo (MLS) 3, OT

Orlando City (MLS) 1, Miami (NASL) 3

Philadelphia Union (MLS) 3, Harrisburg City Islanders (USL) 1

Sacramento Republic (USL) 4, Real Salt Lake (MLS) 1

Saint Louis (USL) 0, Chicago Fire (MLS) 1

San Jose Earthquakes (MLS) 2, San Francisco Deltas (NASL) 0

Sporting Kansas City (MLS) 4, Minnesota United (MLS) 0

FIFTH ROUND Tuesday, June 27

Dallas (MLS) vs. Colorado Rapids (MLS), 7 p.m.

Wednesday, June 28

Cincinnati (USL) vs. Chicago Fire (MLS), 7:30 p.m.

Miami (NASL) vs. Atlanta United (MLS), 7:30 p.m.

New England Revolution (MLS) vs. D.C. United (MLS) at Boston (Harvard), 7:30 p.m.

New York Red Bulls (MLS) vs. Philadelphia Union (MLS), 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Galaxy (MLS) vs. Sacramento Republic (USL), 10:30 p.m.

San Jose Earthquakes (MLS) vs. Seattle Sounders (MLS), 10:30 p.m.

Houston Dynamo (MLS) vs. Sporting Kansas City (MLS), TBD

QUARTERFINALS July 7-16

Houston Dynamo (MLS) vs. Dallas (MLS)-Colorado Rapids (MLS) winner OR Sporting Kansas City (MLS) vs. Dallas (MLS)-Colorado Rapids (MLS) winner

Miami (NASL) vs. Cincinnati (USL)-Chicago Fire (MLS) winner OR Atlanta United (MLS) vs. Cincinnati (USL)-Chicago Fire (MLS) winner at Kennesaw, Ga.

New England Revolution (MLS) vs. New York Red Bulls (MLS)-Philadelphia Union (MLS) winner at Boston (Harvard) OR D.C. United (MLS) vs. New York Red Bulls (MLS)-Philadelphia Union (MLS) winner at Boyds, Md.

San Jose Earthquakes (MLS) vs. Los Angeles Galaxy (MLS)-Sacramento Republic (USL) winner OR Seattle Sounders (MLS) vs. Los Angeles Galaxy (MLS)–Sacramento Republic (USL) winner at Tukwila, Wash.

SEMIFINALS Aug. 8-9

CHAMPIONSHIP

Wednesday, Sept. 20

Semifinal winners