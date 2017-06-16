2017 U.S. Open Cup Glance

(Home teams listed first)
|FOURTH ROUND
|Tuesday, June 13
D.C. United (MLS) 4, Christos (Md.) 1
Colorado Rapids (MLS) 3, OKC Energy (USL) 2
Seattle Sounders (MLS) 2, Portland Timbers (MLS) 1
Atlanta United (MLS) 3, Charleston Battery (USL) 2
Sponsored Content - Download our Executive Briefing to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats.
Cincinnati (USL) 1, Columbus Crew (MLS) 0
Dallas (MLS) 2, Tulsa Roughnecks (USL) 1
Los Angeles Galaxy (MLS) 3, Orange County (USL) 1
New England Revolution (MLS) 3, Rochester Rhinos (USL) 0
New York Red Bulls (MLS) 1, New York City (MLS) 0
North Carolina (NASL) 2, Houston Dynamo (MLS) 3, OT
When will Congress approve another round of Base Realignment and Closures (BRAC)? Check out the latest defense news.
Orlando City (MLS) 1, Miami (NASL) 3
Philadelphia Union (MLS) 3, Harrisburg City Islanders (USL) 1
Sacramento Republic (USL) 4, Real Salt Lake (MLS) 1
Saint Louis (USL) 0, Chicago Fire (MLS) 1
San Jose Earthquakes (MLS) 2, San Francisco Deltas (NASL) 0
Sporting Kansas City (MLS) 4, Minnesota United (MLS) 0
|FIFTH ROUND
|Tuesday, June 27
Dallas (MLS) vs. Colorado Rapids (MLS), 7 p.m.
Cincinnati (USL) vs. Chicago Fire (MLS), 7:30 p.m.
Miami (NASL) vs. Atlanta United (MLS), 7:30 p.m.
New England Revolution (MLS) vs. D.C. United (MLS) at Boston (Harvard), 7:30 p.m.
New York Red Bulls (MLS) vs. Philadelphia Union (MLS), 7:30 p.m.
Los Angeles Galaxy (MLS) vs. Sacramento Republic (USL), 10:30 p.m.
San Jose Earthquakes (MLS) vs. Seattle Sounders (MLS), 10:30 p.m.
Houston Dynamo (MLS) vs. Sporting Kansas City (MLS), TBD
Houston Dynamo (MLS) vs. Dallas (MLS)-Colorado Rapids (MLS) winner OR Sporting Kansas City (MLS) vs. Dallas (MLS)-Colorado Rapids (MLS) winner
Miami (NASL) vs. Cincinnati (USL)-Chicago Fire (MLS) winner OR Atlanta United (MLS) vs. Cincinnati (USL)-Chicago Fire (MLS) winner at Kennesaw, Ga.
New England Revolution (MLS) vs. New York Red Bulls (MLS)-Philadelphia Union (MLS) winner at Boston (Harvard) OR D.C. United (MLS) vs. New York Red Bulls (MLS)-Philadelphia Union (MLS) winner at Boyds, Md.
San Jose Earthquakes (MLS) vs. Los Angeles Galaxy (MLS)-Sacramento Republic (USL) winner OR Seattle Sounders (MLS) vs. Los Angeles Galaxy (MLS)–Sacramento Republic (USL) winner at Tukwila, Wash.
CHAMPIONSHIP
Semifinal winners