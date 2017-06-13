Sports Listen

2017 U.S. Open Cup Glance

By The Associated Press June 13, 2017
All Times EDT

(Home teams listed first)

FOURTH ROUND
Tuesday, June 13

D.C. United (MLS) 4, Christos (Md.) 1

Colorado Rapids (MLS) vs. OKC Energy (USL), 9 p.m.

Seattle Sounders (MLS) vs. Portland Timbers (MLS) at Tukwila, Wash., 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday, June 14

Cincinnati (USL) vs. Columbus Crew (MLS), 7 p.m.

Atlanta United (MLS) vs. Charleston Battery (USL) at Kennesaw, Ga., 7:30 p.m.

New England Revolution (MLS) vs. Rochester Rhinos (USL) at Providence, R.I., 7:30 p.m.

North Carolina (NASL) vs. Houston Dynamo (MLS), 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City (MLS) vs. Miami (NASL), 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia Union (MLS) vs. Harrisburg City Islanders (USL), 7:30 p.m.

Dallas (MLS) vs. Tulsa Roughnecks (USL) at Dallas (SMU), 8 p.m.

New York Red Bulls (MLS) vs. New York City (MLS), 8 p.m.

Saint Louis (USL) vs. Chicago Fire (MLS), 8 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City (MLS) vs. Minnesota United (MLS), 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Galaxy (MLS) vs. Orange County (USL), 10:30 p.m.

Sacramento Republic (USL) vs. Real Salt Lake (MLS), 10:30 p.m.

San Jose Earthquakes (MLS) vs. San Francisco Deltas (NASL), 10:30 p.m.

