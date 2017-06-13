2017 U.S. Open Cup Glance

(Home teams listed first)
|FOURTH ROUND
|Tuesday, June 13
D.C. United (MLS) 4, Christos (Md.) 1
Colorado Rapids (MLS) vs. OKC Energy (USL), 9 p.m.
Seattle Sounders (MLS) vs. Portland Timbers (MLS) at Tukwila, Wash., 10:30 p.m.
Cincinnati (USL) vs. Columbus Crew (MLS), 7 p.m.
Atlanta United (MLS) vs. Charleston Battery (USL) at Kennesaw, Ga., 7:30 p.m.
New England Revolution (MLS) vs. Rochester Rhinos (USL) at Providence, R.I., 7:30 p.m.
North Carolina (NASL) vs. Houston Dynamo (MLS), 7:30 p.m.
Orlando City (MLS) vs. Miami (NASL), 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia Union (MLS) vs. Harrisburg City Islanders (USL), 7:30 p.m.
Dallas (MLS) vs. Tulsa Roughnecks (USL) at Dallas (SMU), 8 p.m.
New York Red Bulls (MLS) vs. New York City (MLS), 8 p.m.
Saint Louis (USL) vs. Chicago Fire (MLS), 8 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City (MLS) vs. Minnesota United (MLS), 8:30 p.m.
Los Angeles Galaxy (MLS) vs. Orange County (USL), 10:30 p.m.
Sacramento Republic (USL) vs. Real Salt Lake (MLS), 10:30 p.m.
San Jose Earthquakes (MLS) vs. San Francisco Deltas (NASL), 10:30 p.m.