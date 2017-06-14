500,000 fans may attend parade for Penguins’ Stanley Cup win

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh is hosting a parade to celebrate the Penguins’ Stanley Cup championship.

Planners say as many as 500,000 people could turn out Wednesday, surpassing the 400,000 fans who attended last year’s celebration, which was the biggest for any of the team’s five Stanley Cup championships.

The city’s public safety director says fans should get into Pittsburgh by 9 a.m. because that’s when the route is scheduled to close for the 11 a.m. parade.

The parade will run along Grant Street and Boulevard of the Allies. But this year’s parade will continue into Point State Park, where the players, coaches and other dignitaries will take the stage to deliver remarks.

The Penguins beat the Nashville Predators 2-0 in Game 6 of the final Sunday.