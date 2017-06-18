Sports Listen

63s in Majors-Next Round

63s in Majors-Next Round

By The Associated Press June 18, 2017 8:16 pm < a min read
What players shot the next round after scoring a 63 in a major championship. Round, year and course of the 63 in parentheses; NA-not applicable, 63 shot in final round (x-won tournament):

Masters

69 — Greg Norman (first, 1996)

71 — Nick Price (third, 1986)

U.S. Open

75 — Justin Thomas (third, 2017, Erin Hills)

72 — Vijay Singh (second, 2003, Olympia Fields)

71 — Jack Nicklaus (first, 1980, Baltusrol)-x

75 — Tom Weiskopf (first, 1980, Baltusrol)

NA — Johnny Miller (fourth, 1973, Oakmont)-x

British Open

NA — Henrik Stenson (fourth, 2016, Royal Troon)-x

69 — Phil Mickelson (first, 2016, Royal Troon)

80 — Rory McIlroy (first, 2010, St. Andrews)

NA — Payne Stewart (fourth, 1993, Royal St. George)

70 — Nick Faldo (second, 1993, Royal St. George)

NA — Jodie Mudd (fourth, 1991, Royal Birkdale)

74 — Paul Broadhurst (third, 1990, St. Andrews)

74 — Greg Norman (second, 1986, Turnberry)-x

73 — Isao Aoki (third, 1980, Muirfield)

72 — Mark Hayes (second, 1977, Turnberry)

PGA Championship

72 — Robert Streb (second, 2016, Baltusrol)

70 — Hiroshi Iwata (second, 2015, Whistling Straits)

71 — Jason Dufner (second, 2013, Oak Hill-x)

74 — Steve Stricker (first, 2011, Atlanta Athletic Club)

69 — Tiger Woods (second, 2007, Southern Hills)

72 — Thomas Bjorn (third, 2005, Baltusrol)

70 — Mark O’Meara (second, 2001, Atlanta Athletic Club)

69 — Jose Maria Olazabal (third, 2000, Valhalla)

NA — Brad Faxon (fourth, 1995, Riviera)

73 — Michael Bradley (first, 1995, Riviera)

73 — Vijay Singh (second, 1993, Inverness)

69 — Gary Player (second, 1984, Shoal Creek)

69 — Ray Floyd (first, 1982, Southern Hills)-x

75 — Bruce Crampton (second, 1975, Firestone)

