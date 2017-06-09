Sports Listen

9-time champ Nadal faces Wawrinka in French Open men’s final

By The Associated Press June 11, 2017 7:30 am < a min read
PARIS (AP) — The weather is just the way Rafael Nadal likes it as he prepares to face Stan Wawrinka in the French Open final.

The sun is shining, there is barely a trace of cloud in the sky and the temperature is about 85 degrees (30 Celsius) as Sunday’s title match approaches.

The No. 4-seeded Nadal is bidding for his record 10th title in Paris and his 15th Grand Slam title overall. He is 9-0 in past finals at the clay-court major and has not lost a set in this year’s tournament, playing as well at age 31 as he ever has.

No. 3 Wawrinka won the 2015 French Open for one of his three major championships. He is 3-0 in Grand Slam finals.

More AP tennis coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Tennis

