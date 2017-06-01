Sports Listen

Trending:

New diagnosis for VANavy revamps pay & promotions rubrikFormer WWE exec leads SBA
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » A Maryland sweep: Rambo,…

A Maryland sweep: Rambo, Stukenberg win top lacrosse awards

By The Associated Press June 1, 2017 10:14 pm < a min read
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — Maryland attackman Matt Rambo has won the Tewaaraton Award as the top player in Division I lacrosse and Terps midfielder Zoe Stukenberg won the women’s award.

Rambo is Maryland’s first male recipient of the Tewaaraton. Stukenberg is the sixth straight Terp to earn the women’s honor.

Maryland’s career scoring leader, Rambo led the Terps to the national championship over Ohio State, their first title in 42 years. He notched 42 goals and 45 assists for the season, the first 40-40 player in school history, and was named Big Ten offensive player of the year.

Stukenberg led Maryland to a 23-0 record and its 14th national title. She was named the Big Ten Midfielder of the Year and ranked in the top three of every statistical category on the team, including 53 goals and 31 assists.

Download our online chat with Col. Brandon Pearce, chief information security officer for the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency.
Advertisement

The awards were presented at the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of the American Indian.

Related Topics
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » A Maryland sweep: Rambo,…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Labor Secretary discusses apprenticeships at Milton Manufacturing

Today in History

1812: James Madison asks Congress to declare War on the United Kingdom

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 01, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9541 0.0280 2.80%
L 2020 25.6757 0.0752 4.59%
L 2030 28.7196 0.1339 6.52%
L 2040 30.9804 0.1712 7.46%
L 2050 17.7932 0.1130 8.30%
G Fund 15.3364 0.0010 0.98%
F Fund 17.8818 -0.0149 2.57%
C Fund 33.8068 0.2581 8.67%
S Fund 43.7418 0.7113 4.96%
I Fund 28.1962 0.0750 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.