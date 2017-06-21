Sports Listen

Abu Danladi breaks tie, Minnesota beats Portland 3-2

By The Associated Press June 21, 2017 10:42 pm < a min read
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Abu Danladi broke a tie in the 64th minute and expansion Minnesota United beat the Portland Timbers 3-2 on Wednesday night to snap two-game losing and scoreless streaks.

Danladi scored for the second time this season, handling a ricochet off goalkeeper Jake Gleeson to score from 10 yards.

Minnesota (5-9-2) improved to 5-3 at home, scoring for the first time since a 1-0 victory over Orlando City on May 27. The Timbers (7-7-3) have lost two straight in MLS play, both on the road.

Minnesota’s Amobi Okugo opened the scoring in the seventh minute, and Diego Valeri tied it on a penalty kick in the 37th.

Christian Ramirez restored Minnesota’s lead in the 47th, and Francisco Calvo tied it in the 50th minute.

