After postponement, Nadal, Djokovic try to set semi in Paris

A quick look at the French Open:

WOMEN’S RESULTS TUESDAY

Quarterfinals: Unseeded Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia beat No. 11 Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark 4-6, 6-2, 6-2; No. 30 Timea Bacsinszky of Switzerland beat No. 13 Kristina Mladenovic of France 6-4, 6-4.

MEN’S MATCHES POSTPONED TUESDAY

The two men’s quarterfinals scheduled for Tuesday were postponed after showers caused more than 3½ hours of rain delays.

STAT OF THE DAY

38-6 — Advantage in total winners for Ostapenko against Wozniacki.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“The magic has been happening here for me here always, like, even the first time I came here as a little kid.” — Bacsinszky, whose only other Grand Slam semifinal appearance also came at Roland Garros, in 2015.

LOOKAHEAD TO WEDNESDAY

Because of rain on Tuesday, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic had to wait a day to try to set up a semifinal showdown, and their matches are scheduled to begin earlier Wednesday: at 11 a.m. local time (5 a.m. ET, 0900 GMT). In his quarterfinal, nine-time French Open champion Nadal faces No. 20 Pablo Carreno Busta; defending champion Djokovic plays No. 6 Dominic Thiem in a rematch of a 2016 semifinal won by the Serb in straight sets. The other men’s quarterfinals, at the end of the day, are 2016 runner-up Andy Murray vs. No. 8 Kei Nishikori, and 2015 champion Stan Wawrinka vs. No. 7 Marin Cilic. In the last two women’s quarterfinals, No. 2 Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic takes on No. 28 Caroline Garcia, the last French player in either singles draw, while No. 3 Simona Halep of Romania faces No. 5 Elina Svitolina of Ukraine in a rematch of the Italian Open final won by Svitolina after Halep tore a ligament in her right ankle. Because No. 1 Angelique Kerber lost in the first round last week, Pliskova and Halep both have a chance to move atop the WTA rankings after the tournament, depending on how each fares the rest of the way.

More AP tennis coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Tennis