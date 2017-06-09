Aguilar hits 70 to keep 2-stroke lead over Storm in Austria

ATZENBRUGG, Austria (AP) — Chilean golfer Felipe Aguilar followed up his strong start with a 2-under 70 Friday to retain a two-stroke lead after the second round of the Lyoness Open.

After a 65 in the opening round, Aguilar carded four birdies and dropped two strokes as he went 9-under for the tournament.

Graeme Storm of England shot a 69 to stay within two strokes of Aguilar, while Sweden’s Johan Carlsson and England’s Oliver Fisher were another stroke behind in third.

David Horsey, who had a 75 in the opening round, matched the course record with a flawless 8-under 64. The Englishman joined a group of four at 5-under 139, which included 2012 winner Bernd Wiesberger. The Austrian, the highest-ranked player in the field at 29th, completed his round with two straight birdies.