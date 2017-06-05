Ainslie retires from America’s Cup trials race with damage

Ben Ainslie’s troubles in the America’s Cup trials mounted Monday when the British sailing star was forced to retire from the opening race of the challenger semifinals because of serious damage to the wing sail on his foiling, 50-foot catamaran.

Ainslie’s crew pulled up on the third of seven legs on Bermuda’s Great Sound after the camber arm in the high-tech wing sail broke. He radioed to the race committee that he was withdrawing. The race was black-flagged, giving the win to Emirates Team New Zealand.

Ainslie said the crew would have to return to shore to replace the wing and that it was highly unlikely it would make it out for the scheduled second race against the Kiwis.

“It’s pretty serious,” said Ainslie, the most successful sailor in Olympic history.