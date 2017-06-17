Sports Listen

Ajax appoints Marcel Keizer as new coach to replace Bosz

By The Associated Press June 17, 2017 10:58 am < a min read
AMSTERDAM (AP) — Ajax has appointed Marcel Keizer as its new head coach to replace Peter Bosz, who left the Amsterdam club after one season to join Borussia Dortmund.

The club announced Saturday that Keizer, who trained Ajax’s second team last season, is being promoted and will shortly sign a two-year contract. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Director Edwin van der Sar says it was not a difficult decision because Keizer “knows the players, the organization and supports the club philosophy.”

Keizer says he wants to continue with the attacking style of play from last season that saw Ajax reach the final of the Europa League, where it lost 2-0 to Manchester United.

One of Keizer’s first jobs will be to find a new captain following Davy Klaassen’s departure to Everton.

