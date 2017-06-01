Sports Listen

Trending:

New diagnosis for VANavy revamps pay & promotions rubrikFormer WWE exec leads SBA
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Ajax signs Dutch striker…

Ajax signs Dutch striker Klaas Jan Huntelaar

By The Associated Press June 1, 2017 9:03 am < a min read
Share

AMSTERDAM (AP) — Ajax has signed striker Klaas Jan Huntelaar to a one-year contract after the Dutchman ended seven seasons with Bundesliga club Schalke.

It’s a return to a former club for the 33-year-old Netherlands forward, who previously played for Ajax from 2006-08, scoring 105 goals in 136 matches. Huntelaar also played for Real Madrid and AC Milan before Schalke.

Ajax director Marc Overmars says Huntelaar will help fill a gap left when Betrand Traore returns to Chelsea after a spell on loan in Amsterdam.

Overmars says Danish teenager Kasper Dolberg will remain the first-choice striker at Ajax.

Download our online chat with Col. Brandon Pearce, chief information security officer for the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency.
Advertisement

Huntelaar says he is ready to play behind the Dane, adding that Ajax needs more than one striker to compete domestically and in Europe next season.

Related Topics
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Ajax signs Dutch striker…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope undergoes testing for space environment

Today in History

1812: James Madison asks Congress to declare War on the United Kingdom

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 31, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9261 0.0060 2.24%
L 2020 25.6005 0.0130 3.69%
L 2030 28.5857 0.0211 5.24%
L 2040 30.8092 0.0262 6.00%
L 2050 17.6802 0.0168 6.69%
G Fund 15.3354 0.0009 0.78%
F Fund 17.8967 0.0184 1.75%
C Fund 33.5487 -0.0101 7.16%
S Fund 43.0305 0.0296 5.78%
I Fund 28.1212 0.1036 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.