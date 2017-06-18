Sports Listen

Trending:

Lessons learned from SBA's buyoutsLatest on gov't reorgSaving for retirement? What you should know
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Alessandrini's late goal lifts…

Alessandrini’s late goal lifts Galaxy to 2-2 tie with Dynamo

By The Associated Press June 18, 2017 1:25 am < a min read
Share

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Romain Alessandrini scored in stoppage time and the Los Angeles Galaxy rallied for a 2-2 draw with the Houston Dynamo on Saturday night.

Alessandrini poked a cross past Bradford Jamieson in the fourth minute of injury time. The Dynamo (7-6-3) pleaded for an offside call, but the goal stood.

From the top of the 6-yard box, Mauro Manotas punched home the rebound of a shot by Demarcus Beasley to give Houston a 1-0 lead in the 22nd minute, but the Galaxy’s Emmanuel Boateng side-stepped charging goalkeeper Tyler Deric and put a left footer into the open net to tie it going into halftime. Alberth Elis, on the right flank, ran under a long, arcing pass from Boniek Garcia, raced past a defender and chipped in to put the Dynamo back in front in the 74th minute.

Los Angeles (5-5-4) is unbeaten in its last seven, dating to a 3-0 loss at Seattle on April 23.

Sponsored Content - Download our Executive Briefing to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats.
Advertisement

Houston is winless (six losses and two ties) on the road this season.

Related Topics
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Alessandrini's late goal lifts…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Interior Secretary Zinke tours national monument by canoe

Today in History

1933: FDR ends first 100 days with four finance bills to restore public confidence after market crash

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 16, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9774 0.0108 2.80%
L 2020 25.7102 0.0265 4.59%
L 2030 28.7615 0.0450 6.52%
L 2040 31.0272 0.0562 7.46%
L 2050 17.8203 0.0362 8.30%
G Fund 15.3506 0.0010 0.98%
F Fund 17.9540 0.0091 2.57%
C Fund 33.8795 0.0096 8.67%
S Fund 43.8317 -0.0604 4.96%
I Fund 28.1918 0.2345 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.