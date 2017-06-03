Sports Listen

Trending:

Getting a buyout from the EPA?Fed-focused bills on Capitol HillWhich TSP fund went into the red?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » American Association

American Association

By The Associated Press June 3, 2017 9:01 pm < a min read
Share
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Sioux City 10 4 .714
Lincoln 8 6 .571 2
Kansas City 7 7 .500 3
Gary Southshore 7 8 .467
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Fargo-Moorhead 11 4 .733
Winnipeg 10 5 .667 1
St. Paul 9 6 .600 2
Sioux Falls 4 10 .286
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Wichita 10 5 .667
Cleburne 7 9 .438
Texas 4 10 .286
Salina 1 14 .067 9

___

Saturday’s Games

St. Paul at Salina, 12 p.m.

Salina at St. Paul, ppd.

Lincoln at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Download our online chat with Col. Brandon Pearce, chief information security officer for the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency.
Advertisement

Wichita at Fargo-Moorhead, 7 p.m.

Kansas City at Sioux Falls, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.

St. Paul at Laredo, 8:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Salina at St. Paul, 12 p.m.

The true impact of cutting EPA's budget.

St. Paul at Salina, 12 p.m.

Lincoln at Winnipeg, 2 p.m.

Wichita at Fargo-Moorhead, 2 p.m.

Salina at St. Paul, 2 p.m.

Kansas City at Sioux Falls, 5:05 p.m.

Texas at Cleburne, 6:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Sioux City, 7:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Laredo, 8:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Salina at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.

Cleburne at Laredo, 8:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

Related Topics
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » American Association
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA celebrates National Egg Day with day-old chics

Today in History

1954: Sen. Joseph McCarthy charges communists are in the CIA

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 02, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9816 0.0275 2.80%
L 2020 25.7437 0.0680 4.59%
L 2030 28.8357 0.1161 6.52%
L 2040 31.1263 0.1459 7.46%
L 2050 17.8873 0.0941 8.30%
G Fund 15.3373 0.0009 0.98%
F Fund 17.9321 0.0503 2.57%
C Fund 33.9325 0.1257 8.67%
S Fund 43.9355 0.1937 4.96%
I Fund 28.5205 0.3243 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.