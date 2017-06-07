American Association

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sioux City
|11
|6
|.647
|—
|Kansas City
|9
|8
|.529
|2
|Gary Southshore
|10
|9
|.526
|2
|Lincoln
|8
|8
|.500
|2½
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fargo-Moorhead
|13
|6
|.684
|—
|Winnipeg
|12
|6
|.667
|½
|St. Paul
|12
|6
|.667
|½
|Sioux Falls
|5
|11
|.313
|6½
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Wichita
|11
|7
|.611
|—
|Cleburne
|11
|9
|.550
|1
|Texas
|4
|13
|.235
|6½
|Salina
|1
|18
|.053
|10½
___
Cleburne 2, Salina 1
St. Paul 5, Texas 0
Lincoln 7, Sioux Falls 6
Cleburne 1, Salina 0
Cleburne at Laredo, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Sioux City 6, Winnipeg 3
Gary Southshore 4, Fargo-Moorhead 3
St. Paul 4, Texas 0
Wichita at Kansas City, 12:05 p.m.
Salina at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Lincoln, 7:45 p.m.
Cleburne at Laredo, 8:05 p.m.
Winnipeg at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.
St. Paul at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Fargo-Moorhead at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Lincoln, 7:45 p.m.
St. Paul at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Winnipeg at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Fargo-Moorhead at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.