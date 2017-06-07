Sports Listen

Trending:

Trump seeks to privatize FAANew course for VA e-health recordsOPM chips away at retirement claims
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » American Association

American Association

By The Associated Press June 7, 2017 1:01 am < a min read
Share
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Sioux City 11 6 .647
Kansas City 9 8 .529 2
Gary Southshore 10 9 .526 2
Lincoln 8 8 .500
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Fargo-Moorhead 13 6 .684
Winnipeg 12 6 .667 ½
St. Paul 12 6 .667 ½
Sioux Falls 5 11 .313
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Wichita 11 7 .611
Cleburne 11 9 .550 1
Texas 4 13 .235
Salina 1 18 .053 10½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Cleburne 2, Salina 1

St. Paul 5, Texas 0

Lincoln 7, Sioux Falls 6

Advertisement

Cleburne 1, Salina 0

Cleburne at Laredo, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux City 6, Winnipeg 3

Gary Southshore 4, Fargo-Moorhead 3

St. Paul 4, Texas 0

Wednesday’s Games

Wichita at Kansas City, 12:05 p.m.

Check out Federal News Radio's latest podcasts.

Salina at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Lincoln, 7:45 p.m.

Cleburne at Laredo, 8:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Sioux Falls at Lincoln, 7:45 p.m.

St. Paul at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

Related Topics
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » American Association
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Secretaries Tillerson and Mattis Chat With Australian Ministers in Sydney

Today in History

1756: Historical painter John Trumbull is born

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 06, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9666 -0.0086 2.80%
L 2020 25.6961 -0.0271 4.59%
L 2030 28.7462 -0.0507 6.52%
L 2040 31.0105 -0.0652 7.46%
L 2050 17.8103 -0.0434 8.30%
G Fund 15.3411 0.0009 0.98%
F Fund 17.9483 0.0323 2.57%
C Fund 33.7986 -0.0938 8.67%
S Fund 43.5889 -0.1277 4.96%
I Fund 28.3488 -0.1017 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.