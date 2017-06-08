Sports Listen

American Association

By The Associated Press June 8, 2017 7:01 pm < a min read
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Sioux City 12 6 .667
Lincoln 10 8 .556 2
Gary Southshore 11 9 .550 2
Kansas City 10 9 .526
North Division
W L Pct. GB
St. Paul 14 6 .700
Fargo-Moorhead 13 7 .650 1
Winnipeg 12 7 .632
Sioux Falls 5 13 .278 8
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Wichita 12 8 .600
Cleburne 12 9 .571 ½
Texas 4 15 .211
Salina 1 19 .050 11

___

Thursday’s Games

Sioux Falls at Lincoln, 7:45 p.m.

St. Paul at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Sioux City, ppd.

Wichita at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Laredo at Lincoln, 7:45 p.m.

Salina at Lincoln, 7:45 p.m.

Winnipeg at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

Cleburne at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Winnipeg at Fargo-Moorhead, 7 p.m.

Cleburne at Sioux Falls, 7:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Gary Southshore, 7:10 p.m.

Laredo at Lincoln, 7:45 p.m.

Salina at Lincoln, 7:45 p.m.

Wichita at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

The Associated Press

