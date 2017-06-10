American Association

Sports Listen

By The Associated Press June 10, 2017 11:31 pm < a min read
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Sioux City 13 7 .650
Lincoln 13 8 .619 ½
Gary Southshore 13 10 .565
Kansas City 12 10 .545 2
North Division
W L Pct. GB
St. Paul 15 8 .652
Winnipeg 13 8 .619 1
Fargo-Moorhead 14 9 .609 1
Sioux Falls 6 15 .286 8
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Wichita 14 8 .636
Cleburne 13 10 .565
Texas 4 17 .190
Salina 1 21 .045 13

Saturday’s Games

Fargo-Moorhead 7, Winnipeg 5

Cleburne 5, Sioux Falls 3

Gary Southshore 9, Sioux City 7

Laredo at Lincoln, 7:45 p.m.

Lincoln 5, Salina 4

Wichita 10, Texas 6

St. Paul 8, Kansas City 3

Sunday’s Games

Cleburne at Sioux Falls, 1:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Fargo-Moorhead, 2 p.m.

Laredo at Lincoln, 3:05 p.m.

Salina at Lincoln, 3:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Gary Southshore, 3:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Laredo at Cleburne, 7:05 p.m.

Salina at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.

Texas at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Lincoln at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

Sioux City at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Leave A Comment
