American Association

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sioux City
|13
|7
|.650
|—
|Lincoln
|13
|8
|.619
|½
|Gary Southshore
|13
|10
|.565
|1½
|Kansas City
|12
|10
|.545
|2
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|St. Paul
|15
|8
|.652
|—
|Winnipeg
|13
|8
|.619
|1
|Fargo-Moorhead
|14
|9
|.609
|1
|Sioux Falls
|6
|15
|.286
|8
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Wichita
|14
|8
|.636
|—
|Cleburne
|13
|10
|.565
|1½
|Texas
|4
|17
|.190
|9½
|Salina
|1
|21
|.045
|13
___
Fargo-Moorhead 7, Winnipeg 5
Cleburne 5, Sioux Falls 3
Gary Southshore 9, Sioux City 7
Laredo at Lincoln, 7:45 p.m.
Lincoln 5, Salina 4
Wichita 10, Texas 6
St. Paul 8, Kansas City 3
Cleburne at Sioux Falls, 1:05 p.m.
Winnipeg at Fargo-Moorhead, 2 p.m.
Laredo at Lincoln, 3:05 p.m.
Salina at Lincoln, 3:05 p.m.
Sioux City at Gary Southshore, 3:10 p.m.
Laredo at Cleburne, 7:05 p.m.
Salina at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.
Texas at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Lincoln at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.
Sioux City at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.
Gary Southshore at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.