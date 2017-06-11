Sports Listen

Trending:

When will next BRAC happen?Trump's Secret Service budgetNew House Oversight chairman
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » American Association

American Association

By The Associated Press June 11, 2017 9:01 pm < a min read
Share
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Sioux City 14 7 .667
Lincoln 14 8 .636 ½
Kansas City 12 10 .545
Gary Southshore 13 11 .542
North Division
W L Pct. GB
St. Paul 15 8 .652
Winnipeg 14 8 .636 ½
Fargo-Moorhead 14 10 .583
Sioux Falls 7 15 .318
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Wichita 15 8 .652
Cleburne 13 11 .542
Texas 4 18 .182 10½
Salina 1 22 .043 14

___

Sunday’s Games

Sioux Falls 6, Cleburne 2

Winnipeg 9, Fargo-Moorhead 3

Laredo at Lincoln, 3:05 p.m.

Advertisement

Lincoln 17, Salina 4

Sioux City 10, Gary Southshore 9

Monday’s Games

Laredo at Cleburne, 7:05 p.m.

Salina at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.

Texas at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Lincoln at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

Sioux City at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Texas at Winnipeg, 12 p.m.

Laredo at Cleburne, 7:05 p.m.

Salina at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.

Lincoln at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux City at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Related Topics
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » American Association
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

ARS engineers service wind turbine

Today in History

1959: US launches first nuclear-powered submarine

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 09, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9675 -0.0016 2.80%
L 2020 25.6984 -0.0053 4.59%
L 2030 28.7511 -0.0098 6.52%
L 2040 31.0182 -0.0124 7.46%
L 2050 17.8170 -0.0079 8.30%
G Fund 15.3439 0.0009 0.98%
F Fund 17.9049 -0.0041 2.57%
C Fund 33.8403 -0.0280 8.67%
S Fund 43.9944 0.0352 4.96%
I Fund 28.1883 -0.0220 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.