American Association

By The Associated Press June 15, 2017 11:01 pm < a min read
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Lincoln 17 9 .654
Sioux City 15 9 .625 1
Kansas City 13 12 .520
Gary Southshore 13 14 .481
North Division
W L Pct. GB
St. Paul 17 9 .654
Winnipeg 16 10 .615 1
Fargo-Moorhead 15 13 .536 3
Sioux Falls 10 15 .400
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Wichita 17 9 .654
Cleburne 15 12 .556
Texas 6 20 .231 11
Salina 2 24 .077 15

___

Thursday’s Games

Lincoln 11, Fargo-Moorhead 9

Laredo at Cleburne, 7:05 p.m.

Cleburne 8, Salina 1

Kansas City at Wichita, ppd.

Gary Southshore at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Winnipeg 3, Texas 0

Friday’s Games

Sioux Falls at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Lincoln, 7:45 p.m.

St. Paul at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Salina at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Laredo, 8:05 p.m.

Texas at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

St. Paul at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Lincoln, 7:45 p.m.

Salina at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Laredo, 8:05 p.m.

Texas at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.

American Association
