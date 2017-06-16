American Association

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lincoln
|17
|9
|.654
|—
|Sioux City
|15
|9
|.625
|1
|Kansas City
|13
|12
|.520
|3½
|Gary Southshore
|14
|14
|.500
|4
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|St. Paul
|17
|9
|.654
|—
|Winnipeg
|16
|10
|.615
|1
|Fargo-Moorhead
|15
|13
|.536
|3
|Sioux Falls
|10
|16
|.385
|7
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Wichita
|17
|9
|.654
|—
|Cleburne
|16
|12
|.571
|2
|Texas
|6
|20
|.231
|11
|Salina
|2
|25
|.074
|15½
___
Lincoln 11, Fargo-Moorhead 9
Laredo at Cleburne, 7:05 p.m.
Cleburne 8, Salina 1
Sponsored Content - Download our Executive Briefing to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats.
Kansas City at Wichita, ppd.
Winnipeg 3, Texas 0
Gary Southshore 6, Sioux Falls 5
Sioux Falls at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.
Gary Southshore at Lincoln, 7:45 p.m.
St. Paul at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Buyouts coming to your agency? Senior Correspondent Mike Causey tells you what you need to know before you go.
Salina at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Laredo, 8:05 p.m.
Texas at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.
Fargo-Moorhead at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
St. Paul at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.
Gary Southshore at Lincoln, 7:45 p.m.
Salina at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Fargo-Moorhead at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Laredo, 8:05 p.m.
Texas at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.