American Association

American Association

By The Associated Press June 17, 2017 7:01 pm < a min read
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Lincoln 17 9 .654
Sioux City 15 9 .625 1
Kansas City 14 12 .538 3
Gary Southshore 14 14 .500 4
North Division
W L Pct. GB
St. Paul 18 9 .667
Winnipeg 16 11 .593 2
Fargo-Moorhead 15 14 .517 4
Sioux Falls 11 16 .407 7
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Wichita 18 9 .667
Cleburne 16 13 .552 3
Texas 6 20 .231 11½
Salina 2 26 .071 16½

___

Saturday’s Games

St. Paul at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Lincoln, 7 p.m.

Texas at Sioux City, 7:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Lincoln, 7:45 p.m.

Salina at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Laredo, 8:05 p.m.

Texas at Sioux City, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

St. Paul at Winnipeg, 2 p.m.

Salina at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Wichita, 2:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Cleburne, 2:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Laredo, 3 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Lincoln, 3:05 p.m.

Texas at Sioux City, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Wichita at Salina, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Lincoln, 7:45 p.m.

Salina at Wichita, 8 p.m.

St. Paul at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Laredo, 8:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

