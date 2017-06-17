American Association

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lincoln
|17
|9
|.654
|—
|Sioux City
|15
|9
|.625
|1
|Kansas City
|14
|12
|.538
|3
|Gary Southshore
|14
|14
|.500
|4
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|St. Paul
|18
|9
|.667
|—
|Winnipeg
|16
|11
|.593
|2
|Fargo-Moorhead
|15
|14
|.517
|4
|Sioux Falls
|11
|16
|.407
|7
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Wichita
|18
|9
|.667
|—
|Cleburne
|16
|13
|.552
|3
|Texas
|6
|20
|.231
|11½
|Salina
|2
|26
|.071
|16½
___
St. Paul at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Gary Southshore at Lincoln, 7 p.m.
Texas at Sioux City, 7:05 p.m.
Sponsored Content - Download our Executive Briefing to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats.
Sioux Falls at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.
Gary Southshore at Lincoln, 7:45 p.m.
Salina at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Fargo-Moorhead at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Laredo, 8:05 p.m.
Texas at Sioux City, 9:05 p.m.
Buyouts coming to your agency? Senior Correspondent Mike Causey tells you what you need to know before you go.
St. Paul at Winnipeg, 2 p.m.
Salina at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m.
Fargo-Moorhead at Wichita, 2:05 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Cleburne, 2:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Laredo, 3 p.m.
Gary Southshore at Lincoln, 3:05 p.m.
Texas at Sioux City, 7:05 p.m.
Wichita at Salina, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Lincoln, 7:45 p.m.
Salina at Wichita, 8 p.m.
St. Paul at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.
Cleburne at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita at Laredo, 8:05 p.m.
Fargo-Moorhead at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Sioux City at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.