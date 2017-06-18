American Association

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lincoln
|18
|9
|.667
|—
|Sioux City
|15
|10
|.600
|2
|Kansas City
|15
|12
|.556
|3
|Gary Southshore
|14
|15
|.483
|5
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|St. Paul
|18
|10
|.643
|—
|Winnipeg
|17
|11
|.607
|1
|Fargo-Moorhead
|16
|14
|.533
|3
|Sioux Falls
|12
|16
|.429
|6
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Wichita
|18
|10
|.643
|—
|Cleburne
|16
|14
|.533
|3
|Texas
|7
|20
|.259
|10½
|Salina
|2
|27
|.069
|16½
___
Gary Southshore at Lincoln, 7 p.m.
Texas 2, Sioux City 0
Sioux Falls 6, Cleburne 3
Winnipeg 3, St. Paul 2
Fargo-Moorhead 3, Wichita 2
Kansas City at Laredo, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City 5, Salina 2
Gary Southshore 5, Lincoln 4
Sioux City 6, Texas 2
St. Paul at Winnipeg, 2 p.m.
Salina at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m.
Fargo-Moorhead at Wichita, 2:05 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Cleburne, 2:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Laredo, 3 p.m.
Gary Southshore at Lincoln, 3:05 p.m.
Texas at Sioux City, 7:05 p.m.
Wichita at Salina, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Lincoln, 7:45 p.m.
Salina at Wichita, 8 p.m.
St. Paul at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.
Cleburne at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita at Laredo, 8:05 p.m.
Fargo-Moorhead at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Sioux City at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.