American Association

By The Associated Press June 23, 2017 11:01 pm < a min read
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Lincoln 22 11 .667
Sioux City 18 13 .581 3
Kansas City 18 14 .563
Gary Southshore 18 16 .529
North Division
W L Pct. GB
St. Paul 22 11 .667
Winnipeg 18 15 .545 4
Fargo-Moorhead 17 17 .500
Sioux Falls 14 18 .438
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Wichita 23 10 .697
Cleburne 18 16 .529
Texas 8 25 .242 15
Salina 2 32 .059 21½

___

Friday’s Games

Gary Southshore at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

Salina at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Laredo at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Cleburne 5, Wichita 3

Lincoln 4, Texas 2

St. Paul 13, Winnipeg 7

Saturday’s Games

Gary Southshore at Fargo-Moorhead, 7 p.m.

Salina at Sioux Falls, 7:05 p.m.

Laredo at Sioux Falls, 7:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Gary Southshore at Fargo-Moorhead, 2 p.m.

Cleburne at Wichita, 2:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m.

Laredo at Sioux Falls, 5:05 p.m.

Salina at Sioux Falls, 5:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at St. Paul, 6:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

