American Association

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lincoln
|22
|11
|.667
|—
|Sioux City
|18
|13
|.581
|3
|Kansas City
|18
|14
|.563
|3½
|Gary Southshore
|18
|16
|.529
|4½
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|St. Paul
|22
|11
|.667
|—
|Winnipeg
|18
|15
|.545
|4
|Fargo-Moorhead
|17
|17
|.500
|5½
|Sioux Falls
|14
|18
|.438
|7½
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Wichita
|23
|10
|.697
|—
|Cleburne
|18
|16
|.529
|5½
|Texas
|8
|25
|.242
|15
|Salina
|2
|32
|.059
|21½
___
Gary Southshore at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.
Salina at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.
Sioux City at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Laredo at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.
Cleburne 5, Wichita 3
Lincoln 4, Texas 2
St. Paul 13, Winnipeg 7
Gary Southshore at Fargo-Moorhead, 7 p.m.
Salina at Sioux Falls, 7:05 p.m.
Laredo at Sioux Falls, 7:05 p.m.
Cleburne at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Sioux City at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Winnipeg at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.
Lincoln at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Gary Southshore at Fargo-Moorhead, 2 p.m.
Cleburne at Wichita, 2:05 p.m.
Sioux City at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m.
Laredo at Sioux Falls, 5:05 p.m.
Salina at Sioux Falls, 5:05 p.m.
Winnipeg at St. Paul, 6:05 p.m.
Lincoln at Texas, 7:05 p.m.