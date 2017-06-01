|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|30
|20
|.600
|—
|Boston
|29
|23
|.558
|2
|Baltimore
|27
|24
|.529
|3½
|Tampa Bay
|29
|27
|.518
|4
|Toronto
|26
|27
|.491
|5½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|26
|23
|.531
|—
|Cleveland
|27
|24
|.529
|—
|Detroit
|25
|28
|.472
|3
|Chicago
|24
|28
|.462
|3½
|Kansas City
|22
|30
|.423
|5½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|38
|16
|.704
|—
|Los Angeles
|28
|28
|.500
|11
|Texas
|26
|28
|.481
|12
|Seattle
|25
|29
|.463
|13
|Oakland
|23
|29
|.442
|14
___
Cleveland 9, Oakland 4
N.Y. Yankees 8, Baltimore 3
Toronto 6, Cincinnati 4
Seattle 10, Colorado 4
Texas 9, Tampa Bay 5
Boston 13, Chicago White Sox 7
Houston 7, Minnesota 2
Kansas City 1, Detroit 0
L.A. Angels 9, Atlanta 3
Toronto 5, Cincinnati 4
Houston 17, Minnesota 6
Oakland 3, Cleveland 1
Baltimore 10, N.Y. Yankees 4
Tampa Bay 7, Texas 5, 10 innings
Boston 4, Chicago White Sox 1
Detroit 6, Kansas City 5
L.A. Angels 2, Atlanta 1
Seattle 5, Colorado 0
Oakland (Cotton 3-5) at Cleveland (Kluber 3-2), 12:10 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 5-3) at Seattle (Gallardo 2-5), 3:40 p.m.
Boston (Rodriguez 4-1) at Baltimore (Miley 1-3), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 5-2) at Toronto (Estrada 4-2), 7:07 p.m.
Minnesota (Mejia 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Meyer 2-2), 10:07 p.m.
Boston (Porcello 3-6) at Baltimore (Asher 1-3), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Pineda 6-2) at Toronto (Liriano 2-2), 7:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Holland 4-4) at Detroit (Fulmer 5-3), 7:10 p.m.
Houston (Keuchel 8-0) at Texas (Darvish 5-3), 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Tomlin 3-6) at Kansas City (Vargas 6-3), 8:15 p.m.
Washington (Strasburg 6-1) at Oakland (Triggs 5-4), 10:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Gibson 1-4) at L.A. Angels (Ramirez 5-3), 10:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Odorizzi 3-2) at Seattle (Bergman 2-2), 10:10 p.m.