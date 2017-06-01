Sports Listen

American League

By The Associated Press June 1, 2017 4:00 am 1 min read
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 30 20 .600
Boston 29 23 .558 2
Baltimore 27 24 .529
Tampa Bay 29 27 .518 4
Toronto 26 27 .491
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 26 23 .531
Cleveland 27 24 .529
Detroit 25 28 .472 3
Chicago 24 28 .462
Kansas City 22 30 .423
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 38 16 .704
Los Angeles 28 28 .500 11
Texas 26 28 .481 12
Seattle 25 29 .463 13
Oakland 23 29 .442 14

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland 9, Oakland 4

N.Y. Yankees 8, Baltimore 3

Toronto 6, Cincinnati 4

Seattle 10, Colorado 4

Texas 9, Tampa Bay 5

Boston 13, Chicago White Sox 7

Houston 7, Minnesota 2

Kansas City 1, Detroit 0

L.A. Angels 9, Atlanta 3

Wednesday’s Games

Toronto 5, Cincinnati 4

Houston 17, Minnesota 6

Oakland 3, Cleveland 1

Baltimore 10, N.Y. Yankees 4

Tampa Bay 7, Texas 5, 10 innings

Boston 4, Chicago White Sox 1

Detroit 6, Kansas City 5

L.A. Angels 2, Atlanta 1

Seattle 5, Colorado 0

Thursday’s Games

Oakland (Cotton 3-5) at Cleveland (Kluber 3-2), 12:10 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 5-3) at Seattle (Gallardo 2-5), 3:40 p.m.

Boston (Rodriguez 4-1) at Baltimore (Miley 1-3), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 5-2) at Toronto (Estrada 4-2), 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota (Mejia 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Meyer 2-2), 10:07 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Boston (Porcello 3-6) at Baltimore (Asher 1-3), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Pineda 6-2) at Toronto (Liriano 2-2), 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Holland 4-4) at Detroit (Fulmer 5-3), 7:10 p.m.

Houston (Keuchel 8-0) at Texas (Darvish 5-3), 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Tomlin 3-6) at Kansas City (Vargas 6-3), 8:15 p.m.

Washington (Strasburg 6-1) at Oakland (Triggs 5-4), 10:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Gibson 1-4) at L.A. Angels (Ramirez 5-3), 10:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Odorizzi 3-2) at Seattle (Bergman 2-2), 10:10 p.m.

