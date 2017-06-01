|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|30
|20
|.600
|—
|Boston
|29
|23
|.558
|2
|Baltimore
|27
|24
|.529
|3½
|Tampa Bay
|29
|27
|.518
|4
|Toronto
|26
|27
|.491
|5½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|28
|24
|.538
|—
|Minnesota
|26
|23
|.531
|½
|Detroit
|25
|28
|.472
|3½
|Chicago
|24
|28
|.462
|4
|Kansas City
|22
|30
|.423
|6
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|38
|16
|.704
|—
|Los Angeles
|28
|28
|.500
|11
|Texas
|26
|28
|.481
|12
|Seattle
|25
|29
|.463
|13
|Oakland
|23
|30
|.434
|14½
___
Toronto 5, Cincinnati 4
Houston 17, Minnesota 6
Oakland 3, Cleveland 1
Baltimore 10, N.Y. Yankees 4
Tampa Bay 7, Texas 5, 10 innings
Boston 4, Chicago White Sox 1
Detroit 6, Kansas City 5
L.A. Angels 2, Atlanta 1
Seattle 5, Colorado 0
Cleveland 8, Oakland 0
Colorado at Seattle, 3:40 p.m.
Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Boston (Porcello 3-6) at Baltimore (Asher 1-3), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Pineda 6-2) at Toronto (Liriano 2-2), 7:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Holland 4-4) at Detroit (Fulmer 5-3), 7:10 p.m.
Houston (Keuchel 8-0) at Texas (Darvish 5-3), 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Tomlin 3-6) at Kansas City (Vargas 6-3), 8:15 p.m.
Washington (Strasburg 6-1) at Oakland (Triggs 5-4), 10:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Gibson 1-4) at L.A. Angels (Ramirez 5-3), 10:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Odorizzi 3-2) at Seattle (Bergman 2-2), 10:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.
Washington at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 4:10 p.m.
Boston at Baltimore, 7:15 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 7:15 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.