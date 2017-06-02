Sports Listen

American League

By The Associated Press June 2, 2017 1:30 am < a min read
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 31 20 .608
Boston 29 24 .547 3
Baltimore 28 24 .538
Tampa Bay 29 27 .518
Toronto 26 28 .481
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 27 23 .540
Cleveland 28 24 .538
Detroit 25 28 .472
Chicago 24 28 .462 4
Kansas City 22 30 .423 6
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 38 16 .704
Los Angeles 28 29 .491 11½
Texas 26 28 .481 12
Seattle 25 30 .455 13½
Oakland 23 30 .434 14½

Wednesday’s Games

Toronto 5, Cincinnati 4

Houston 17, Minnesota 6

Oakland 3, Cleveland 1

Baltimore 10, N.Y. Yankees 4

Tampa Bay 7, Texas 5, 10 innings

Boston 4, Chicago White Sox 1

Detroit 6, Kansas City 5

L.A. Angels 2, Atlanta 1

Seattle 5, Colorado 0

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland 8, Oakland 0

Colorado 6, Seattle 3

Baltimore 7, Boston 5

N.Y. Yankees 12, Toronto 2

Minnesota 4, L.A. Angels 2

Friday’s Games

Boston (Porcello 3-6) at Baltimore (Asher 1-3), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Pineda 6-2) at Toronto (Liriano 2-2), 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Holland 4-4) at Detroit (Fulmer 5-3), 7:10 p.m.

Houston (Keuchel 8-0) at Texas (Darvish 5-3), 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Tomlin 3-6) at Kansas City (Vargas 6-3), 8:15 p.m.

Washington (Strasburg 6-1) at Oakland (Triggs 5-4), 10:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Gibson 1-4) at L.A. Angels (Ramirez 5-3), 10:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Odorizzi 3-2) at Seattle (Bergman 2-2), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.

Washington at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 4:10 p.m.

Boston at Baltimore, 7:15 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 7:15 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

