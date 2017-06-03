|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|31
|21
|.596
|—
|Baltimore
|29
|24
|.547
|2½
|Boston
|29
|25
|.537
|3
|Tampa Bay
|29
|28
|.509
|4½
|Toronto
|27
|28
|.491
|5½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|28
|23
|.549
|—
|Cleveland
|28
|25
|.528
|1
|Detroit
|26
|28
|.481
|3½
|Chicago
|24
|29
|.453
|5
|Kansas City
|23
|30
|.434
|6
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|39
|16
|.709
|—
|Los Angeles
|28
|30
|.483
|12½
|Texas
|26
|29
|.473
|13
|Seattle
|26
|30
|.464
|13½
|Oakland
|23
|31
|.426
|15½
___
Cleveland 8, Oakland 0
Colorado 6, Seattle 3
Baltimore 7, Boston 5
N.Y. Yankees 12, Toronto 2
Minnesota 4, L.A. Angels 2
Baltimore 3, Boston 2
Toronto 7, N.Y. Yankees 5
Detroit 15, Chicago White Sox 5
Houston 7, Texas 1
Kansas City 4, Cleveland 0
Washington 13, Oakland 3
Minnesota 11, L.A. Angels 5
Seattle 12, Tampa Bay 4
N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 2-4) at Toronto (Biagini 1-3), 1:07 p.m.
Cleveland (Carrasco 5-2) at Kansas City (Hammel 1-6), 2:15 p.m.
Washington (Ross 2-1) at Oakland (Mengden 0-1), 4:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Gonzalez 4-5) at Detroit (Zimmermann 4-4), 4:10 p.m.
Boston (Price 0-0) at Baltimore (Bundy 6-3), 7:15 p.m.
Houston (McCullers 6-1) at Texas (Cashner 2-4), 7:15 p.m.
Minnesota (Santana 7-2) at L.A. Angels (Shoemaker 4-3), 10:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Cobb 4-4) at Seattle (Gaviglio 1-1), 10:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Boston at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 3:05 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 3:37 p.m.
Washington at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.