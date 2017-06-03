Sports Listen

American League

By The Associated Press June 3, 2017
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 31 21 .596
Baltimore 29 24 .547
Boston 29 25 .537 3
Tampa Bay 29 28 .509
Toronto 27 28 .491
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 28 23 .549
Cleveland 28 25 .528 1
Detroit 26 28 .481
Chicago 24 29 .453 5
Kansas City 23 30 .434 6
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 39 16 .709
Los Angeles 28 30 .483 12½
Texas 26 29 .473 13
Seattle 26 30 .464 13½
Oakland 23 31 .426 15½

___

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland 8, Oakland 0

Colorado 6, Seattle 3

Baltimore 7, Boston 5

N.Y. Yankees 12, Toronto 2

Minnesota 4, L.A. Angels 2

Friday’s Games

Baltimore 3, Boston 2

Toronto 7, N.Y. Yankees 5

Detroit 15, Chicago White Sox 5

Houston 7, Texas 1

Kansas City 4, Cleveland 0

Washington 13, Oakland 3

Minnesota 11, L.A. Angels 5

Seattle 12, Tampa Bay 4

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 2-4) at Toronto (Biagini 1-3), 1:07 p.m.

Cleveland (Carrasco 5-2) at Kansas City (Hammel 1-6), 2:15 p.m.

Washington (Ross 2-1) at Oakland (Mengden 0-1), 4:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Gonzalez 4-5) at Detroit (Zimmermann 4-4), 4:10 p.m.

Boston (Price 0-0) at Baltimore (Bundy 6-3), 7:15 p.m.

Houston (McCullers 6-1) at Texas (Cashner 2-4), 7:15 p.m.

Minnesota (Santana 7-2) at L.A. Angels (Shoemaker 4-3), 10:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Cobb 4-4) at Seattle (Gaviglio 1-1), 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Boston at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 3:05 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 3:37 p.m.

Washington at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Sports News
The Associated Press

