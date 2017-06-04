Sports Listen

Trending:

Getting a buyout from the EPA?Fed-focused bills on Capitol HillWhich TSP fund went into the red?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » American League

American League

By The Associated Press June 4, 2017 1:29 am < a min read
Share
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 32 21 .604
Boston 30 25 .545 3
Baltimore 29 25 .537
Tampa Bay 29 29 .500
Toronto 27 29 .482
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 28 24 .538
Cleveland 28 26 .519 1
Detroit 27 28 .491
Kansas City 24 30 .444 5
Chicago 24 30 .444 5
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 40 16 .714
Los Angeles 29 30 .492 12½
Seattle 27 30 .474 13½
Texas 26 30 .464 14
Oakland 24 31 .436 15½

___

Friday’s Games

Baltimore 3, Boston 2

Toronto 7, N.Y. Yankees 5

Detroit 15, Chicago White Sox 5

Register now to learn how DHS and Commerce are implementing CDM strategies.
Advertisement

Houston 7, Texas 1

Kansas City 4, Cleveland 0

Washington 13, Oakland 3

Minnesota 11, L.A. Angels 5

Seattle 12, Tampa Bay 4

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 7, Toronto 0

The true impact of cutting EPA's budget.

Kansas City 12, Cleveland 5

Oakland 10, Washington 4

Detroit 10, Chicago White Sox 1

Boston 5, Baltimore 2

Houston 6, Texas 5

L.A. Angels 7, Minnesota 2

Seattle 9, Tampa Bay 2

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees (Severino 4-2) at Toronto (Stroman 6-2), 1:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Holmberg 0-0) at Detroit (Verlander 4-4), 1:10 p.m.

Boston (Sale 6-2) at Baltimore (Tillman 1-2), 1:35 p.m.

Cleveland (Bauer 5-4) at Kansas City (Skoglund 1-0), 2:15 p.m.

Houston (Peacock 2-0) at Texas (Perez 2-5), 3:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Berrios 3-1) at L.A. Angels (Nolasco 2-5), 3:37 p.m.

Washington (Roark 5-2) at Oakland (Gray 2-2), 4:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Ramirez 3-0) at Seattle (Miranda 5-2), 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Houston at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Toronto at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.

Related Topics
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » American League
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA celebrates National Egg Day with day-old chics

Today in History

1954: Sen. Joseph McCarthy charges communists are in the CIA

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 02, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9816 0.0275 2.80%
L 2020 25.7437 0.0680 4.59%
L 2030 28.8357 0.1161 6.52%
L 2040 31.1263 0.1459 7.46%
L 2050 17.8873 0.0941 8.30%
G Fund 15.3373 0.0009 0.98%
F Fund 17.9321 0.0503 2.57%
C Fund 33.9325 0.1257 8.67%
S Fund 43.9355 0.1937 4.96%
I Fund 28.5205 0.3243 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.