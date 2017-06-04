|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|32
|21
|.604
|—
|Boston
|30
|25
|.545
|3
|Baltimore
|29
|25
|.537
|3½
|Tampa Bay
|29
|29
|.500
|5½
|Toronto
|27
|29
|.482
|6½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|28
|24
|.538
|—
|Cleveland
|28
|26
|.519
|1
|Detroit
|27
|28
|.491
|2½
|Kansas City
|24
|30
|.444
|5
|Chicago
|24
|30
|.444
|5
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|40
|16
|.714
|—
|Los Angeles
|29
|30
|.492
|12½
|Seattle
|27
|30
|.474
|13½
|Texas
|26
|30
|.464
|14
|Oakland
|24
|31
|.436
|15½
___
Baltimore 3, Boston 2
Toronto 7, N.Y. Yankees 5
Detroit 15, Chicago White Sox 5
Houston 7, Texas 1
Kansas City 4, Cleveland 0
Washington 13, Oakland 3
Minnesota 11, L.A. Angels 5
Seattle 12, Tampa Bay 4
N.Y. Yankees 7, Toronto 0
Kansas City 12, Cleveland 5
Oakland 10, Washington 4
Detroit 10, Chicago White Sox 1
Boston 5, Baltimore 2
Houston 6, Texas 5
L.A. Angels 7, Minnesota 2
Seattle 9, Tampa Bay 2
N.Y. Yankees (Severino 4-2) at Toronto (Stroman 6-2), 1:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Holmberg 0-0) at Detroit (Verlander 4-4), 1:10 p.m.
Boston (Sale 6-2) at Baltimore (Tillman 1-2), 1:35 p.m.
Cleveland (Bauer 5-4) at Kansas City (Skoglund 1-0), 2:15 p.m.
Houston (Peacock 2-0) at Texas (Perez 2-5), 3:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Berrios 3-1) at L.A. Angels (Nolasco 2-5), 3:37 p.m.
Washington (Roark 5-2) at Oakland (Gray 2-2), 4:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Ramirez 3-0) at Seattle (Miranda 5-2), 4:10 p.m.
Houston (Fiers 2-2) at Kansas City (Kennedy 0-5), 8:15 p.m.
Toronto (Happ 0-3) at Oakland (Manaea 4-3), 10:05 p.m.