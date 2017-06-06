|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|32
|23
|.582
|—
|Boston
|32
|25
|.561
|1
|Baltimore
|30
|26
|.536
|2½
|Tampa Bay
|29
|31
|.483
|5½
|Toronto
|28
|30
|.483
|5½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|29
|24
|.547
|—
|Cleveland
|29
|26
|.527
|1
|Detroit
|28
|29
|.491
|3
|Chicago
|25
|31
|.446
|5½
|Kansas City
|25
|32
|.439
|6
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|42
|17
|.712
|—
|Los Angeles
|30
|31
|.492
|13
|Seattle
|28
|30
|.483
|13½
|Texas
|27
|31
|.466
|14½
|Oakland
|25
|32
|.439
|16
___
Houston 7, Kansas City 3
Oakland 5, Toronto 3
Baltimore 6, Pittsburgh 5, 10 innings
Boston 5, N.Y. Yankees 4
Chicago White Sox 4, Tampa Bay 2
L.A. Angels 5, Detroit 3
Texas 10, N.Y. Mets 8
Kansas City 9, Houston 7
Cleveland at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Toronto at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.
Check out Federal News Radio's latest podcasts.
Minnesota at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Kluber 4-2) at Colorado (Freeland 6-3), 3:10 p.m.
Toronto (Liriano 3-2) at Oakland (Cotton 3-6), 3:35 p.m.
Boston (Porcello 3-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 6-2), 7:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Kuhl 1-5) at Baltimore (Miley 2-3), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Pelfrey 2-4) at Tampa Bay (Faria 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Meyer 2-2) at Detroit (Farmer 1-0), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 3-3) at Texas (Darvish 5-4), 8:05 p.m.
Houston (Keuchel 9-0) at Kansas City (Vargas 7-3), 8:15 p.m.
Minnesota (Mejia 1-1) at Seattle (Gallardo 2-6), 10:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Houston at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
Minnesota at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.