Sports Listen

Trending:

Trump seeks to privatize FAANew course for VA e-health recordsOPM chips away at retirement claims
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » American League

American League

By The Associated Press June 6, 2017 11:30 pm 1 min read
Share
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 32 23 .582
Boston 32 25 .561 1
Baltimore 30 26 .536
Tampa Bay 29 31 .483
Toronto 28 30 .483
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 29 24 .547
Cleveland 29 26 .527 1
Detroit 28 29 .491 3
Chicago 25 31 .446
Kansas City 25 32 .439 6
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 42 17 .712
Los Angeles 30 31 .492 13
Seattle 28 30 .483 13½
Texas 27 31 .466 14½
Oakland 25 32 .439 16

___

Monday’s Games

Houston 7, Kansas City 3

Oakland 5, Toronto 3

Tuesday’s Games

Baltimore 6, Pittsburgh 5, 10 innings

Advertisement

Boston 5, N.Y. Yankees 4

Chicago White Sox 4, Tampa Bay 2

L.A. Angels 5, Detroit 3

Texas 10, N.Y. Mets 8

Kansas City 9, Houston 7

Cleveland at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Toronto at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.

Check out Federal News Radio's latest podcasts.

Minnesota at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Cleveland (Kluber 4-2) at Colorado (Freeland 6-3), 3:10 p.m.

Toronto (Liriano 3-2) at Oakland (Cotton 3-6), 3:35 p.m.

Boston (Porcello 3-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 6-2), 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Kuhl 1-5) at Baltimore (Miley 2-3), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Pelfrey 2-4) at Tampa Bay (Faria 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Meyer 2-2) at Detroit (Farmer 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 3-3) at Texas (Darvish 5-4), 8:05 p.m.

Houston (Keuchel 9-0) at Kansas City (Vargas 7-3), 8:15 p.m.

Minnesota (Mejia 1-1) at Seattle (Gallardo 2-6), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Related Topics
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » American League
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Secretaries Tillerson and Mattis Chat With Australian Ministers in Sydney

Today in History

1756: Historical painter John Trumbull is born

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 06, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9666 -0.0086 2.80%
L 2020 25.6961 -0.0271 4.59%
L 2030 28.7462 -0.0507 6.52%
L 2040 31.0105 -0.0652 7.46%
L 2050 17.8103 -0.0434 8.30%
G Fund 15.3411 0.0009 0.98%
F Fund 17.9483 0.0323 2.57%
C Fund 33.7986 -0.0938 8.67%
S Fund 43.5889 -0.1277 4.96%
I Fund 28.3488 -0.1017 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.