|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|33
|23
|.589
|—
|Boston
|32
|26
|.552
|2
|Baltimore
|31
|26
|.544
|2½
|Tampa Bay
|30
|31
|.492
|5½
|Toronto
|29
|31
|.483
|6
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|29
|25
|.537
|—
|Cleveland
|29
|28
|.509
|1½
|Detroit
|29
|29
|.500
|2
|Kansas City
|25
|32
|.439
|5½
|Chicago
|25
|32
|.439
|5½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|42
|17
|.712
|—
|Seattle
|29
|30
|.492
|13
|Los Angeles
|30
|32
|.484
|13½
|Texas
|27
|31
|.466
|14½
|Oakland
|26
|33
|.441
|16
___
Baltimore 6, Pittsburgh 5, 10 innings
Boston 5, N.Y. Yankees 4
Chicago White Sox 4, Tampa Bay 2
L.A. Angels 5, Detroit 3
Texas 10, N.Y. Mets 8
Kansas City 9, Houston 7
Colorado 11, Cleveland 3
Oakland 4, Toronto 1
Seattle 12, Minnesota 3
Colorado 8, Cleveland 1
Toronto 7, Oakland 5, 10 innings
Baltimore 9, Pittsburgh 6, 11 innings
N.Y. Yankees 8, Boston 0
Detroit 4, L.A. Angels 0
Tampa Bay 3, Chicago White Sox 1
N.Y. Mets at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Houston at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
Minnesota at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Ramirez 5-4) at Detroit (Fulmer 6-3), 1:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Asher 2-3) at Washington (Ross 2-2), 7:05 p.m.
Boston (Price 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Pineda 6-3), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Holland 4-5) at Tampa Bay (Odorizzi 3-3), 7:10 p.m.
Houston (McCullers 6-1) at Kansas City (Hammel 2-6), 8:15 p.m.
Minnesota (Gibson 2-4) at Seattle (Bergman 3-2), 10:10 p.m.
Texas at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Detroit at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:35 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Toronto at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Minnesota at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.