American League

By The Associated Press June 8, 2017 12:55 am 1 min read
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 33 23 .589
Boston 32 26 .552 2
Baltimore 31 26 .544
Tampa Bay 30 31 .492
Toronto 29 31 .483 6
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 29 26 .527
Cleveland 29 28 .509 1
Detroit 29 29 .500
Kansas City 26 32 .448
Chicago 25 32 .439 5
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 42 18 .700
Seattle 30 30 .500 12
Los Angeles 30 32 .484 13
Texas 27 32 .458 14½
Oakland 26 33 .441 15½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Baltimore 6, Pittsburgh 5, 10 innings

Boston 5, N.Y. Yankees 4

Chicago White Sox 4, Tampa Bay 2

L.A. Angels 5, Detroit 3

Texas 10, N.Y. Mets 8

Kansas City 9, Houston 7

Colorado 11, Cleveland 3

Oakland 4, Toronto 1

Seattle 12, Minnesota 3

Wednesday’s Games

Colorado 8, Cleveland 1

Toronto 7, Oakland 5, 10 innings

Baltimore 9, Pittsburgh 6, 11 innings

N.Y. Yankees 8, Boston 0

Detroit 4, L.A. Angels 0

Tampa Bay 3, Chicago White Sox 1

N.Y. Mets 4, Texas 3

Kansas City 7, Houston 5

Seattle 6, Minnesota 5

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Angels (Ramirez 5-4) at Detroit (Fulmer 6-3), 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Asher 2-3) at Washington (Ross 2-2), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Price 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Pineda 6-3), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Holland 4-5) at Tampa Bay (Odorizzi 3-3), 7:10 p.m.

Houston (McCullers 6-1) at Kansas City (Hammel 2-6), 8:15 p.m.

Minnesota (Gibson 2-4) at Seattle (Bergman 3-2), 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Texas at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Toronto at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Minnesota at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

