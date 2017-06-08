|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|33
|23
|.589
|—
|Boston
|32
|26
|.552
|2
|Baltimore
|31
|27
|.534
|3
|Tampa Bay
|30
|31
|.492
|5½
|Toronto
|29
|31
|.483
|6
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|29
|26
|.527
|—
|Cleveland
|29
|28
|.509
|1
|Detroit
|29
|30
|.492
|2
|Kansas City
|26
|32
|.448
|4½
|Chicago
|25
|32
|.439
|5
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|42
|18
|.700
|—
|Seattle
|30
|30
|.500
|12
|Los Angeles
|31
|32
|.492
|12½
|Texas
|27
|32
|.458
|14½
|Oakland
|26
|33
|.441
|15½
___
Colorado 8, Cleveland 1
Toronto 7, Oakland 5, 10 innings
Baltimore 9, Pittsburgh 6, 11 innings
N.Y. Yankees 8, Boston 0
Detroit 4, L.A. Angels 0
Tampa Bay 3, Chicago White Sox 1
N.Y. Mets 4, Texas 3
Kansas City 7, Houston 5
Seattle 6, Minnesota 5
L.A. Angels 11, Detroit 4
Washington 6, Baltimore 1
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Houston at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
Minnesota at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Texas (Cashner 2-5) at Washington (Roark 6-2), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Gonzalez 4-6) at Cleveland (Kluber 4-2), 7:10 p.m.
Detroit (Zimmermann 5-4) at Boston (Johnson 2-0), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Triggs 5-5) at Tampa Bay (Cobb 4-5), 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Bundy 6-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 3-4), 7:35 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Shoemaker 5-3) at Houston (Peacock 3-0), 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Skoglund 1-1) at San Diego (Chacin 4-5), 10:10 p.m.
Toronto (Biagini 1-4) at Seattle (Gaviglio 2-1), 10:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Santana 7-3) at San Francisco (Moore 2-6), 10:15 p.m.
Texas at Washington, 12:05 p.m.
Oakland at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m., 1st game
Minnesota at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Kansas City at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 4:10 p.m.
Oakland at Tampa Bay, 4:40 p.m., 2nd game
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:15 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 7:15 p.m.
Detroit at Boston, 7:15 p.m.
Toronto at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.