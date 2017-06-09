Sports Listen

Trending:

Pentagon addressing climate changeHow the political climate affects fedsNew VA workforce bill
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » American League

American League

By The Associated Press June 9, 2017 4:00 am 1 min read
Share
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 34 23 .596
Boston 32 27 .542 3
Baltimore 31 27 .534
Tampa Bay 31 31 .500
Toronto 29 31 .483
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 30 26 .536
Cleveland 29 28 .509
Detroit 29 30 .492
Kansas City 26 33 .441
Chicago 25 33 .431 6
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 43 18 .705
Los Angeles 31 32 .492 13
Seattle 30 31 .492 13
Texas 27 32 .458 15
Oakland 26 33 .441 16

___

Wednesday’s Games

Colorado 8, Cleveland 1

Toronto 7, Oakland 5, 10 innings

Baltimore 9, Pittsburgh 6, 11 innings

Advertisement

N.Y. Yankees 8, Boston 0

Detroit 4, L.A. Angels 0

Tampa Bay 3, Chicago White Sox 1

N.Y. Mets 4, Texas 3

Kansas City 7, Houston 5

Seattle 6, Minnesota 5

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Angels 11, Detroit 4

Check out Federal News Radio's latest podcasts.

N.Y. Yankees 9, Boston 1

Washington 6, Baltimore 1

Tampa Bay 7, Chicago White Sox 5

Houston 6, Kansas City 1

Minnesota 2, Seattle 1

Friday’s Games

Texas (Cashner 2-5) at Washington (Roark 6-2), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Gonzalez 4-6) at Cleveland (Kluber 4-2), 7:10 p.m.

Detroit (Zimmermann 5-4) at Boston (Johnson 2-0), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Triggs 5-5) at Tampa Bay (Cobb 4-5), 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Bundy 6-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 3-4), 7:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Shoemaker 5-3) at Houston (Peacock 3-0), 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Skoglund 1-1) at San Diego (Chacin 4-5), 10:10 p.m.

Toronto (Biagini 1-4) at Seattle (Gaviglio 2-1), 10:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Santana 7-3) at San Francisco (Moore 2-6), 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Texas (Perez 2-6) at Washington (Gonzalez 5-1), 12:05 p.m.

Oakland (Gray 2-2) at Tampa Bay (Ramirez 3-1), 2:10 p.m., 1st game

Minnesota (Berrios 4-1) at San Francisco (Samardzija 2-7), 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Kennedy 0-6) at San Diego (Cosart 0-2), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Nolasco 2-6) at Houston (Fiers 3-2), 4:10 p.m.

Oakland (Manaea 5-3) at Tampa Bay (Andriese 5-1), 5:40 p.m., 2nd game

Baltimore (Tillman 1-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 4-2), 7:15 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Cleveland (Tomlin 3-7), 7:15 p.m.

Detroit (Verlander 4-4) at Boston (Sale 7-2), 7:15 p.m.

Toronto (Stroman 6-2) at Seattle (Miranda 6-2), 10:10 p.m.

Related Topics
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » American League
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Harvesting turnips from the Capitol War Garden

Today in History

1949: FBI identifies communists in Hollywood

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 08, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9691 -0.0004 2.80%
L 2020 25.7037 -0.0007 4.59%
L 2030 28.7609 -0.0002 6.52%
L 2040 31.0306 0.0013 7.46%
L 2050 17.8249 0.0021 8.30%
G Fund 15.3430 0.0010 0.98%
F Fund 17.9090 -0.0143 2.57%
C Fund 33.8683 0.0100 8.67%
S Fund 43.9592 0.3501 4.96%
I Fund 28.2103 -0.1299 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.