|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|34
|23
|.596
|—
|Boston
|32
|27
|.542
|3
|Baltimore
|31
|27
|.534
|3½
|Tampa Bay
|31
|31
|.500
|5½
|Toronto
|29
|31
|.483
|6½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|30
|26
|.536
|—
|Cleveland
|29
|28
|.509
|1½
|Detroit
|29
|30
|.492
|2½
|Kansas City
|26
|33
|.441
|5½
|Chicago
|25
|33
|.431
|6
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|43
|18
|.705
|—
|Los Angeles
|31
|32
|.492
|13
|Seattle
|30
|31
|.492
|13
|Texas
|28
|32
|.467
|14½
|Oakland
|26
|33
|.441
|16
___
L.A. Angels 11, Detroit 4
N.Y. Yankees 9, Boston 1
Washington 6, Baltimore 1
Tampa Bay 7, Chicago White Sox 5
Houston 6, Kansas City 1
Minnesota 2, Seattle 1
Texas 5, Washington 2
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Detroit at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:35 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Toronto at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Minnesota at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
Texas (Perez 2-6) at Washington (Gonzalez 5-1), 12:05 p.m.
Oakland (Gray 2-2) at Tampa Bay (Ramirez 3-1), 2:10 p.m., 1st game
Minnesota (Berrios 4-1) at San Francisco (Samardzija 2-7), 4:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Kennedy 0-6) at San Diego (Diaz 1-1), 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Nolasco 2-6) at Houston (Fiers 3-2), 4:10 p.m.
Oakland (Manaea 5-3) at Tampa Bay (Andriese 5-1), 5:40 p.m., 2nd game
Baltimore (Tillman 1-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 4-2), 7:15 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Holmberg 0-0) at Cleveland (Tomlin 3-7), 7:15 p.m.
Detroit (Verlander 4-4) at Boston (Sale 7-2), 7:15 p.m.
Toronto (Stroman 6-2) at Seattle (Miranda 6-2), 10:10 p.m.
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Oakland at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Minnesota at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Texas at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Toronto at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Kansas City at San Diego, 4:40 p.m.
Detroit at Boston, 8:05 p.m.