Sports News

American League

By The Associated Press June 9, 2017 10:08 pm 1 min read
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 34 23 .596
Boston 32 27 .542 3
Baltimore 31 27 .534
Tampa Bay 31 31 .500
Toronto 29 31 .483
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 30 26 .536
Cleveland 29 28 .509
Detroit 29 30 .492
Kansas City 26 33 .441
Chicago 25 33 .431 6
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 43 18 .705
Los Angeles 31 32 .492 13
Seattle 30 31 .492 13
Texas 28 32 .467 14½
Oakland 26 33 .441 16

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Angels 11, Detroit 4

N.Y. Yankees 9, Boston 1

Washington 6, Baltimore 1

Tampa Bay 7, Chicago White Sox 5

Houston 6, Kansas City 1

Minnesota 2, Seattle 1

Friday’s Games

Texas 5, Washington 2

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Toronto at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Minnesota at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Texas (Perez 2-6) at Washington (Gonzalez 5-1), 12:05 p.m.

Oakland (Gray 2-2) at Tampa Bay (Ramirez 3-1), 2:10 p.m., 1st game

Minnesota (Berrios 4-1) at San Francisco (Samardzija 2-7), 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Kennedy 0-6) at San Diego (Diaz 1-1), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Nolasco 2-6) at Houston (Fiers 3-2), 4:10 p.m.

Oakland (Manaea 5-3) at Tampa Bay (Andriese 5-1), 5:40 p.m., 2nd game

Baltimore (Tillman 1-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 4-2), 7:15 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Holmberg 0-0) at Cleveland (Tomlin 3-7), 7:15 p.m.

Detroit (Verlander 4-4) at Boston (Sale 7-2), 7:15 p.m.

Toronto (Stroman 6-2) at Seattle (Miranda 6-2), 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Oakland at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Texas at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Toronto at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City at San Diego, 4:40 p.m.

Detroit at Boston, 8:05 p.m.

