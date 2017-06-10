|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|35
|23
|.603
|—
|Boston
|33
|27
|.550
|3
|Baltimore
|31
|28
|.525
|4½
|Tampa Bay
|32
|31
|.508
|5½
|Toronto
|29
|32
|.475
|7½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|31
|26
|.544
|—
|Cleveland
|30
|28
|.517
|1½
|Detroit
|29
|31
|.483
|3½
|Kansas City
|26
|34
|.433
|6½
|Chicago
|25
|34
|.424
|7
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|43
|19
|.694
|—
|Los Angeles
|32
|32
|.500
|12
|Seattle
|31
|31
|.500
|12
|Texas
|28
|32
|.467
|14
|Oakland
|26
|34
|.433
|16
Texas 5, Washington 2
Boston 5, Detroit 3
Cleveland 7, Chicago White Sox 3
Tampa Bay 13, Oakland 4
N.Y. Yankees 8, Baltimore 2
L.A. Angels 9, Houston 4
San Diego 6, Kansas City 3
Seattle 4, Toronto 2
Minnesota 4, San Francisco 0
Texas at Washington, 12:05 p.m.
Oakland at Tampa Bay, 2:10 p.m., 1st game
Minnesota at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Kansas City at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 4:10 p.m.
Oakland at Tampa Bay, 5:40 p.m., 2nd game
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:15 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 7:15 p.m.
Detroit at Boston, 7:15 p.m.
Toronto at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Gausman 3-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 5-6), 1:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Quintana 2-7) at Cleveland (Carrasco 5-3), 1:10 p.m.
Oakland (Hahn 2-4) at Tampa Bay (Archer 4-4), 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Chavez 5-6) at Houston (Paulino 0-0), 2:10 p.m.
Minnesota (TBD) at San Francisco (Cain 3-5), 4:05 p.m.
Texas (TBD) at Washington (Scherzer 7-3), 4:05 p.m.
Toronto (Happ 0-4) at Seattle (Paxton 5-0), 4:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Junis 1-0) at San Diego (Lamet 2-1), 4:40 p.m.
Detroit (Norris 2-4) at Boston (Pomeranz 6-3), 8:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.