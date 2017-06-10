Sports Listen

American League

By The Associated Press June 10, 2017 4:23 pm 1 min read
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 35 23 .603
Boston 33 27 .550 3
Baltimore 31 28 .525
Tampa Bay 32 31 .508
Toronto 29 32 .475
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 31 26 .544
Cleveland 30 28 .517
Detroit 29 31 .483
Kansas City 26 34 .433
Chicago 25 34 .424 7
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 43 19 .694
Los Angeles 32 32 .500 12
Seattle 31 31 .500 12
Texas 29 32 .475 13½
Oakland 26 34 .433 16

___

Friday’s Games

Texas 5, Washington 2

Boston 5, Detroit 3

Cleveland 7, Chicago White Sox 3

Tampa Bay 13, Oakland 4

N.Y. Yankees 8, Baltimore 2

L.A. Angels 9, Houston 4

San Diego 6, Kansas City 3

Seattle 4, Toronto 2

Minnesota 4, San Francisco 0

Saturday’s Games

Texas 6, Washington 3, 11 innings

Oakland at Tampa Bay, 2:10 p.m., 1st game

Minnesota at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 4:10 p.m.

Oakland at Tampa Bay, 5:40 p.m., 2nd game

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:15 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 7:15 p.m.

Detroit at Boston, 7:15 p.m.

Toronto at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore (Gausman 3-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 5-6), 1:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Quintana 2-7) at Cleveland (Carrasco 5-3), 1:10 p.m.

Oakland (Hahn 2-4) at Tampa Bay (Archer 4-4), 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Chavez 5-6) at Houston (Paulino 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Turley 0-0) at San Francisco (Cain 3-5), 4:05 p.m.

Texas (TBD) at Washington (Scherzer 7-3), 4:05 p.m.

Toronto (Happ 0-4) at Seattle (Paxton 5-0), 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Junis 1-0) at San Diego (Lamet 2-1), 4:40 p.m.

Detroit (Norris 2-4) at Boston (Pomeranz 6-3), 8:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Philadelphia at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

