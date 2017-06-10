|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|35
|23
|.603
|—
|Boston
|33
|27
|.550
|3
|Baltimore
|31
|28
|.525
|4½
|Tampa Bay
|33
|32
|.508
|5½
|Toronto
|29
|32
|.475
|7½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|32
|26
|.552
|—
|Cleveland
|30
|29
|.508
|2½
|Detroit
|29
|31
|.483
|4
|Kansas City
|27
|34
|.443
|6½
|Chicago
|26
|34
|.433
|7
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|44
|19
|.698
|—
|Seattle
|31
|31
|.500
|12½
|Los Angeles
|32
|33
|.492
|13
|Texas
|29
|32
|.475
|14
|Oakland
|27
|35
|.435
|16½
___
Texas 5, Washington 2
Boston 5, Detroit 3
Cleveland 7, Chicago White Sox 3
Tampa Bay 13, Oakland 4
N.Y. Yankees 8, Baltimore 2
L.A. Angels 9, Houston 4
San Diego 6, Kansas City 3
Seattle 4, Toronto 2
Minnesota 4, San Francisco 0
Texas 6, Washington 3, 11 innings
Tampa Bay 6, Oakland 5, 1st game, 10 innings
Minnesota 3, San Francisco 2
Houston 3, L.A. Angels 1
Kansas City 12, San Diego 6
Oakland 7, Tampa Bay 2, 2nd game
Chicago White Sox 5, Cleveland 3
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:15 p.m.
Detroit at Boston, 7:15 p.m.
Toronto at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Gausman 3-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 5-6), 1:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Quintana 2-7) at Cleveland (Carrasco 5-3), 1:10 p.m.
Oakland (Hahn 2-4) at Tampa Bay (Archer 4-4), 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Chavez 5-6) at Houston (Paulino 0-0), 2:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Turley 0-0) at San Francisco (Cain 3-5), 4:05 p.m.
Texas (TBD) at Washington (Scherzer 7-3), 4:05 p.m.
Toronto (Happ 0-4) at Seattle (Paxton 5-0), 4:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Junis 1-0) at San Diego (Lamet 2-1), 4:40 p.m.
Detroit (Norris 2-4) at Boston (Pomeranz 6-3), 8:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.