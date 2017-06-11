Sports Listen

American League

By The Associated Press June 11, 2017 4:00 am 1 min read
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 36 23 .610
Boston 34 27 .557 3
Baltimore 31 29 .517
Tampa Bay 33 32 .508 6
Toronto 30 32 .484
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 32 26 .552
Cleveland 30 29 .508
Detroit 29 32 .475
Kansas City 27 34 .443
Chicago 26 34 .433 7
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 44 19 .698
Los Angeles 32 33 .492 13
Seattle 31 32 .492 13
Texas 29 32 .475 14
Oakland 27 35 .435 16½

___

Friday’s Games

Texas 5, Washington 2

Boston 5, Detroit 3

Cleveland 7, Chicago White Sox 3

Tampa Bay 13, Oakland 4

N.Y. Yankees 8, Baltimore 2

L.A. Angels 9, Houston 4

San Diego 6, Kansas City 3

Seattle 4, Toronto 2

Minnesota 4, San Francisco 0

Saturday’s Games

Texas 6, Washington 3, 11 innings

Tampa Bay 6, Oakland 5, 1st game, 10 innings

Minnesota 3, San Francisco 2

Houston 3, L.A. Angels 1

Kansas City 12, San Diego 6

Oakland 7, Tampa Bay 2, 2nd game

N.Y. Yankees 16, Baltimore 3

Chicago White Sox 5, Cleveland 3

Boston 11, Detroit 3

Toronto 4, Seattle 2

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore (Gausman 3-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Green 0-0), 1:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Quintana 2-7) at Cleveland (Carrasco 5-3), 1:10 p.m.

Oakland (Hahn 2-4) at Tampa Bay (Archer 4-4), 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Chavez 5-6) at Houston (Paulino 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Turley 0-0) at San Francisco (Cain 3-5), 4:05 p.m.

Texas (Bibens-Dirkx 1-0) at Washington (Scherzer 7-3), 4:05 p.m.

Toronto (Happ 0-4) at Seattle (Paxton 5-0), 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Junis 1-0) at San Diego (Lamet 2-1), 4:40 p.m.

Detroit (Norris 2-4) at Boston (Pomeranz 6-3), 8:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Philadelphia (Eickhoff 0-7) at Boston (Porcello 3-8), 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Miley 2-3) at Chicago White Sox (Pelfrey 2-5), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gallardo 2-6) at Minnesota (Mejia 1-1), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Darvish 5-4) at Houston (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 7-2) at L.A. Angels (Meyer 2-3), 10:07 p.m.

