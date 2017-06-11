|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|37
|23
|.617
|—
|Boston
|34
|27
|.557
|3½
|Tampa Bay
|34
|32
|.515
|6
|Baltimore
|31
|30
|.508
|6½
|Toronto
|30
|32
|.484
|8
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|32
|26
|.552
|—
|Cleveland
|31
|29
|.517
|2
|Detroit
|29
|32
|.475
|4½
|Kansas City
|27
|34
|.443
|6½
|Chicago
|26
|35
|.426
|7½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|44
|20
|.688
|—
|Los Angeles
|33
|33
|.500
|12
|Seattle
|31
|32
|.492
|12½
|Texas
|29
|32
|.475
|13½
|Oakland
|27
|36
|.429
|16½
___
Texas 6, Washington 3, 11 innings
Tampa Bay 6, Oakland 5, 1st game, 10 innings
Minnesota 3, San Francisco 2
Houston 3, L.A. Angels 1
Kansas City 12, San Diego 6
Oakland 7, Tampa Bay 2, 2nd game
N.Y. Yankees 16, Baltimore 3
Chicago White Sox 5, Cleveland 3
Boston 11, Detroit 3
Toronto 4, Seattle 2
N.Y. Yankees 14, Baltimore 3
Cleveland 4, Chicago White Sox 2
Tampa Bay 5, Oakland 4
L.A. Angels 12, Houston 6
Minnesota at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Texas at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Toronto at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Kansas City at San Diego, 4:40 p.m.
Detroit at Boston, 8:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Eickhoff 0-7) at Boston (Porcello 3-8), 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Miley 2-3) at Chicago White Sox (Pelfrey 2-5), 8:10 p.m.
Seattle (Gallardo 2-6) at Minnesota (Mejia 1-1), 8:10 p.m.
Texas (Darvish 5-4) at Houston (Musgrove 4-4), 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 5-6) at L.A. Angels (Meyer 2-3), 10:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Arizona at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Kansas City at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.