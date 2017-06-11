Sports Listen

American League

By The Associated Press June 11, 2017 5:54 pm 1 min read
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 37 23 .617
Boston 34 27 .557
Tampa Bay 34 32 .515 6
Baltimore 31 30 .508
Toronto 30 32 .484 8
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 32 26 .552
Cleveland 31 29 .517 2
Detroit 29 32 .475
Kansas City 27 34 .443
Chicago 26 35 .426
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 44 20 .688
Los Angeles 33 33 .500 12
Seattle 31 32 .492 12½
Texas 29 32 .475 13½
Oakland 27 36 .429 16½

___

Saturday’s Games

Texas 6, Washington 3, 11 innings

Tampa Bay 6, Oakland 5, 1st game, 10 innings

Minnesota 3, San Francisco 2

Houston 3, L.A. Angels 1

Kansas City 12, San Diego 6

Oakland 7, Tampa Bay 2, 2nd game

N.Y. Yankees 16, Baltimore 3

Chicago White Sox 5, Cleveland 3

Boston 11, Detroit 3

Toronto 4, Seattle 2

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 14, Baltimore 3

Cleveland 4, Chicago White Sox 2

Tampa Bay 5, Oakland 4

L.A. Angels 12, Houston 6

Minnesota at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Texas at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Toronto at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City at San Diego, 4:40 p.m.

Detroit at Boston, 8:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Philadelphia (Eickhoff 0-7) at Boston (Porcello 3-8), 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Miley 2-3) at Chicago White Sox (Pelfrey 2-5), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gallardo 2-6) at Minnesota (Mejia 1-1), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Darvish 5-4) at Houston (Musgrove 4-4), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 5-6) at L.A. Angels (Meyer 2-3), 10:07 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Arizona at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Kansas City at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

