|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|37
|23
|.617
|—
|Boston
|34
|28
|.548
|4
|Tampa Bay
|34
|32
|.515
|6
|Baltimore
|31
|30
|.508
|6½
|Toronto
|31
|32
|.492
|7½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|32
|27
|.542
|—
|Cleveland
|31
|29
|.517
|1½
|Detroit
|30
|32
|.484
|3½
|Kansas City
|28
|34
|.452
|5½
|Chicago
|26
|35
|.426
|7
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|44
|20
|.688
|—
|Los Angeles
|33
|33
|.500
|12
|Seattle
|31
|33
|.484
|13
|Texas
|30
|32
|.484
|13
|Oakland
|27
|36
|.429
|16½
___
Texas 6, Washington 3, 11 innings
Tampa Bay 6, Oakland 5, 1st game, 10 innings
Minnesota 3, San Francisco 2
Houston 3, L.A. Angels 1
Kansas City 12, San Diego 6
Oakland 7, Tampa Bay 2, 2nd game
N.Y. Yankees 16, Baltimore 3
Chicago White Sox 5, Cleveland 3
Boston 11, Detroit 3
Toronto 4, Seattle 2
N.Y. Yankees 14, Baltimore 3
Cleveland 4, Chicago White Sox 2
Tampa Bay 5, Oakland 4
L.A. Angels 12, Houston 6
San Francisco 13, Minnesota 8
Texas 5, Washington 1
Toronto 4, Seattle 0
Kansas City 8, San Diego 3
Detroit 8, Boston 3
Philadelphia (Eickhoff 0-7) at Boston (Porcello 3-8), 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Miley 2-3) at Chicago White Sox (Pelfrey 2-5), 8:10 p.m.
Seattle (Gallardo 2-6) at Minnesota (Mejia 1-1), 8:10 p.m.
Texas (Darvish 5-4) at Houston (Musgrove 4-4), 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 5-6) at L.A. Angels (Meyer 2-3), 10:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Odorizzi 4-3) at Toronto (Estrada 4-4), 7:07 p.m.
Arizona (Walker 4-3) at Detroit (Farmer 2-0), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 8-2) at Cleveland (Bauer 5-5), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Cotton 3-6) at Miami (Urena 4-2), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Lively 1-1) at Boston (Price 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Asher 2-4) at Chicago White Sox (Holland 4-6), 8:10 p.m.
Seattle (Bergman 3-3) at Minnesota (Gibson 3-4), 8:10 p.m.
Texas (Martinez 1-3) at Houston (McCullers 6-1), 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 7-2) at L.A. Angels (Ramirez 6-4), 10:07 p.m.
Kansas City (Vargas 8-3) at San Francisco (Blach 4-3), 10:15 p.m.