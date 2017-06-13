|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|38
|23
|.623
|—
|Boston
|35
|28
|.556
|4
|Tampa Bay
|34
|32
|.515
|6½
|Baltimore
|31
|31
|.500
|7½
|Toronto
|31
|32
|.492
|8
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|32
|28
|.533
|—
|Cleveland
|31
|29
|.517
|1
|Detroit
|30
|32
|.484
|3
|Kansas City
|28
|34
|.452
|5
|Chicago
|27
|35
|.435
|6
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|44
|21
|.677
|—
|Los Angeles
|33
|34
|.493
|12
|Seattle
|32
|33
|.492
|12
|Texas
|31
|32
|.492
|12
|Oakland
|27
|36
|.429
|16
___
N.Y. Yankees 14, Baltimore 3
Cleveland 4, Chicago White Sox 2
Tampa Bay 5, Oakland 4
Executive briefing: Download now to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats through good policy, technology and human analysts.
L.A. Angels 12, Houston 6
San Francisco 13, Minnesota 8
Texas 5, Washington 1
Toronto 4, Seattle 0
Kansas City 8, San Diego 3
Detroit 8, Boston 3
Buyouts coming to your agency? Senior Correspondent Mike Causey tells you what you need to know before you go.
Boston 6, Philadelphia 5, 11 innings
Chicago White Sox 10, Baltimore 7
Seattle 14, Minnesota 3
Texas 6, Houston 1
N.Y. Yankees 5, L.A. Angels 3
Tampa Bay (Faria 1-0) at Toronto (Estrada 4-4), 7:07 p.m.
Arizona (Greinke 8-3) at Detroit (Farmer 2-0), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 8-2) at Cleveland (Bauer 5-5), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Cotton 3-6) at Miami (Urena 4-2), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Lively 1-1) at Boston (Price 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Asher 2-4) at Chicago White Sox (Holland 4-6), 8:10 p.m.
Seattle (Bergman 3-3) at Minnesota (Gibson 3-4), 8:10 p.m.
Texas (Martinez 1-3) at Houston (Peacock 3-1), 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 7-2) at L.A. Angels (Ramirez 6-4), 10:07 p.m.
Kansas City (Vargas 8-3) at San Francisco (Blach 4-3), 10:15 p.m.
Oakland (Gossett 0-0) at Miami (Volquez 3-7), 12:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Hammel 2-6) at San Francisco (Cueto 5-5), 3:45 p.m.
Boston (Johnson 2-0) at Philadelphia (Hellickson 5-4), 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Odorizzi 4-3) at Toronto (Liriano 3-2), 7:07 p.m.
Arizona (Greinke 8-3) at Detroit (Fulmer 6-4), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (McCarthy 5-3) at Cleveland (Kluber 5-2), 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Bundy 6-5) at Chicago White Sox (Gonzalez 4-7), 8:10 p.m.
Seattle (Gaviglio 2-1) at Minnesota (Santana 8-3), 8:10 p.m.
Texas (Cashner 3-5) at Houston (Martes 0-0), 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Pineda 7-3) at L.A. Angels (Shoemaker 6-3), 10:07 p.m.