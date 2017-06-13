Sports Listen

American League

By The Associated Press June 13, 2017 4:00 am
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 38 23 .623
Boston 35 28 .556 4
Tampa Bay 34 32 .515
Baltimore 31 31 .500
Toronto 31 32 .492 8
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 32 28 .533
Cleveland 31 29 .517 1
Detroit 30 32 .484 3
Kansas City 28 34 .452 5
Chicago 27 35 .435 6
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 44 21 .677
Los Angeles 33 34 .493 12
Seattle 32 33 .492 12
Texas 31 32 .492 12
Oakland 27 36 .429 16

___

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 14, Baltimore 3

Cleveland 4, Chicago White Sox 2

Tampa Bay 5, Oakland 4

L.A. Angels 12, Houston 6

San Francisco 13, Minnesota 8

Texas 5, Washington 1

Toronto 4, Seattle 0

Kansas City 8, San Diego 3

Detroit 8, Boston 3

Monday’s Games

Boston 6, Philadelphia 5, 11 innings

Chicago White Sox 10, Baltimore 7

Seattle 14, Minnesota 3

Texas 6, Houston 1

N.Y. Yankees 5, L.A. Angels 3

Tuesday’s Games

Tampa Bay (Faria 1-0) at Toronto (Estrada 4-4), 7:07 p.m.

Arizona (Greinke 8-3) at Detroit (Farmer 2-0), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 8-2) at Cleveland (Bauer 5-5), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Cotton 3-6) at Miami (Urena 4-2), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Lively 1-1) at Boston (Price 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Asher 2-4) at Chicago White Sox (Holland 4-6), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Bergman 3-3) at Minnesota (Gibson 3-4), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Martinez 1-3) at Houston (Peacock 3-1), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 7-2) at L.A. Angels (Ramirez 6-4), 10:07 p.m.

Kansas City (Vargas 8-3) at San Francisco (Blach 4-3), 10:15 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Oakland (Gossett 0-0) at Miami (Volquez 3-7), 12:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Hammel 2-6) at San Francisco (Cueto 5-5), 3:45 p.m.

Boston (Johnson 2-0) at Philadelphia (Hellickson 5-4), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Odorizzi 4-3) at Toronto (Liriano 3-2), 7:07 p.m.

Arizona (Greinke 8-3) at Detroit (Fulmer 6-4), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (McCarthy 5-3) at Cleveland (Kluber 5-2), 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Bundy 6-5) at Chicago White Sox (Gonzalez 4-7), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gaviglio 2-1) at Minnesota (Santana 8-3), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Cashner 3-5) at Houston (Martes 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Pineda 7-3) at L.A. Angels (Shoemaker 6-3), 10:07 p.m.

