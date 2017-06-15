|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|38
|25
|.603
|—
|Boston
|37
|28
|.569
|2
|Tampa Bay
|35
|33
|.515
|5½
|Baltimore
|32
|32
|.500
|6½
|Toronto
|32
|33
|.492
|7
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|33
|29
|.532
|—
|Cleveland
|31
|31
|.500
|2
|Kansas City
|30
|34
|.469
|4
|Detroit
|30
|35
|.462
|4½
|Chicago
|28
|36
|.438
|6
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|45
|22
|.672
|—
|Los Angeles
|35
|34
|.507
|11
|Seattle
|33
|34
|.493
|12
|Texas
|32
|33
|.492
|12
|Oakland
|27
|38
|.415
|17
___
Tampa Bay 8, Toronto 1
Arizona 7, Detroit 6
Boston 4, Philadelphia 3, 12 innings
L.A. Dodgers 7, Cleveland 5
Miami 8, Oakland 1
Chicago White Sox 6, Baltimore 1
Minnesota 20, Seattle 7
Texas 4, Houston 2
L.A. Angels 3, N.Y. Yankees 2, 11 innings
Kansas City 8, San Francisco 1
Miami 11, Oakland 6
Kansas City 7, San Francisco 2
Boston 7, Philadelphia 3
Toronto 7, Tampa Bay 6
Arizona 2, Detroit 1
L.A. Dodgers 6, Cleveland 4
Baltimore 10, Chicago White Sox 6
Seattle 6, Minnesota 4
Houston 13, Texas 2
L.A. Angels 7, N.Y. Yankees 5
L.A. Dodgers (Hill 3-2) at Cleveland (Tomlin 3-8), 12:10 p.m.
Seattle (Miranda 6-2) at Minnesota (Berrios 5-1), 1:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Tillman 1-4) at Chicago White Sox (Holmberg 1-0), 2:10 p.m.
Boston (Sale 8-2) at Philadelphia (Pivetta 1-3), 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Cobb 5-5) at Detroit (Verlander 4-4), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 4-4) at Oakland (Gray 2-2), 10:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Strahm 1-3) at L.A. Angels (Nolasco 2-7), 10:07 p.m.
St. Louis at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Boston at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 9:35 p.m.
Kansas City at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.