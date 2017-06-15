Sports Listen

American League

By The Associated Press June 15, 2017 1:38 am 1 min read
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 38 25 .603
Boston 37 28 .569 2
Tampa Bay 35 33 .515
Baltimore 32 32 .500
Toronto 32 33 .492 7
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 33 29 .532
Cleveland 31 31 .500 2
Kansas City 30 34 .469 4
Detroit 30 34 .469 4
Chicago 28 36 .438 6
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 45 22 .672
Los Angeles 35 34 .507 11
Seattle 33 34 .493 12
Texas 32 33 .492 12
Oakland 27 38 .415 17

___

Tuesday’s Games

Tampa Bay 8, Toronto 1

Arizona 7, Detroit 6

Boston 4, Philadelphia 3, 12 innings

L.A. Dodgers 7, Cleveland 5

Miami 8, Oakland 1

Chicago White Sox 6, Baltimore 1

Minnesota 20, Seattle 7

Texas 4, Houston 2

L.A. Angels 3, N.Y. Yankees 2, 11 innings

Kansas City 8, San Francisco 1

Wednesday’s Games

Miami 11, Oakland 6

Kansas City 7, San Francisco 2

Boston 7, Philadelphia 3

Toronto 7, Tampa Bay 6

Arizona 2, Detroit 1

L.A. Dodgers 6, Cleveland 4

Baltimore 10, Chicago White Sox 6

Seattle 6, Minnesota 4

Houston 13, Texas 2

L.A. Angels 7, N.Y. Yankees 5

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers (Hill 3-2) at Cleveland (Tomlin 3-8), 12:10 p.m.

Seattle (Miranda 6-2) at Minnesota (Berrios 5-1), 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Tillman 1-4) at Chicago White Sox (Holmberg 1-0), 2:10 p.m.

Boston (Sale 8-2) at Philadelphia (Pivetta 1-3), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Cobb 5-5) at Detroit (Verlander 4-4), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 4-4) at Oakland (Gray 2-2), 10:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Strahm 1-3) at L.A. Angels (Nolasco 2-7), 10:07 p.m.

Friday’s Games

St. Louis at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Boston at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 9:35 p.m.

Kansas City at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Sports News
