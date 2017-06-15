|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|38
|25
|.603
|—
|Boston
|37
|29
|.561
|2½
|Tampa Bay
|35
|33
|.515
|5½
|Toronto
|32
|33
|.492
|7
|Baltimore
|32
|33
|.492
|7
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|34
|29
|.540
|—
|Cleveland
|32
|31
|.508
|2
|Kansas City
|30
|34
|.469
|4½
|Detroit
|30
|34
|.469
|4½
|Chicago
|29
|36
|.446
|6
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|45
|22
|.672
|—
|Los Angeles
|35
|34
|.507
|11
|Texas
|32
|33
|.492
|12
|Seattle
|33
|35
|.485
|12½
|Oakland
|27
|38
|.415
|17
___
Miami 11, Oakland 6
Kansas City 7, San Francisco 2
Boston 7, Philadelphia 3
Toronto 7, Tampa Bay 6
Arizona 2, Detroit 1
L.A. Dodgers 6, Cleveland 4
Baltimore 10, Chicago White Sox 6
Seattle 6, Minnesota 4
Houston 13, Texas 2
L.A. Angels 7, N.Y. Yankees 5
Cleveland 12, L.A. Dodgers 5
Minnesota 6, Seattle 2
Chicago White Sox 5, Baltimore 2
Philadelphia 1, Boston 0
Tampa Bay at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.
Kansas City at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
St. Louis (Martinez 5-5) at Baltimore (Gausman 3-5), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Quintana 2-8) at Toronto (Biagini 1-5), 7:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Ramirez 3-1) at Detroit (Norris 3-4), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (Paxton 5-1) at Texas (Ross 0-0), 8:05 p.m.
Boston (Pomeranz 6-4) at Houston (Fiers 4-2), 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Carrasco 6-3) at Minnesota (Turley 0-0), 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Severino 5-2) at Oakland (Manaea 6-3), 9:35 p.m.
Kansas City (Kennedy 0-6) at L.A. Angels (Chavez 5-6), 10:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m., 1st game
N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Detroit, 4:10 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 5:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m., 2nd game
Boston at Houston, 8:15 p.m.
Kansas City at L.A. Angels, 8:15 p.m.